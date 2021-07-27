City of Walla Walla, Washington Orders Beam Global EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging System

Walla Walla’s EV ARC is equipped with a ChargePoint Dual Port charger and an emergency power panel. The EV ARC generates and stores its own electricity and delivers that electricity to power City fleet EVs and first responders, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages.

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Walla Walla in Washington State has ordered its first EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system to power two fully electric city fleet vehicles. The system also serves the City’s emergency preparedness and energy resiliency programs.

“The City of Walla Walla is excited to add the EV ARC solar-powered charging station as part of the City’s Fleet Electrification and Emergency Preparedness programs to fuel our fleet vehicles with emissions free off-grid energy. The systems have the added capability to power a variety of essential functions in the event of an emergency and power grid disruptions,” said Matt Edwards, Fleet Operations Manager for the City of Walla Walla. “We needed a solution located at the City Service Center to support both of these important programs, and with the ability to relocate the EV ARC when needed, this was the perfect option for the City’s overall readiness.”

Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electrical work and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.

“Walla Walla joins Federal, State and municipal governmental organizations as well as corporate customers across the U.S. that are deploying EV ARC systems to power the increasing number of electric fleet vehicles,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We deliver the infrastructure rapidly, without construction, utility bills or risk of blackouts.”

There are over 19,000 municipalities in the United States. Beam Global continues to expand its municipal customer base as cities transition from gasoline and diesel vehicles to reduce costs and carbon footprint and to comply with the increasing number of mandates which are in place across the US to reduce transportation pollution.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

