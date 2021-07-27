Splash Beverage’s SALT Tequila to be Launched by Copa di Vino Distributor Southern Eagle on the Treasure Coast of Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group , Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Southern Eagle Distributing , the leading beverage distributor in Florida’s Treasure Coast, will market and distribute SALT Tequila to more than 2,000 retailers in its service territory this summer through numerous planned launch activities and events.

“When we acquired Copa di Vino, the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the U.S., not only did we get an iconic brand, we got access to a network of retail locations, ecommerce outlets, and 82 Anheuser Busch distributors which are now adding other Splash products to their portfolios. Our investment thesis on Copa di Vino has proven highly effective and is a model for future transactions that we anticipate will drive our growth,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash. “SALT, a highly appealing brand serving one of the fastest-growing segments in spirits, will enhance Southern Eagle’s portfolio of over 700 alcoholic and non-alcoholic SKUs and we’re pleased to expand our business relationship with them.”

An Anheuser Busch distributor, Southern Eagle was founded by Peter W. Busch, a descendant of Adolphus Busch, a visionary brewer and founder of Anheuser-Busch. Now led by Peter’s son, Philip Busch, Southern Eagle’s 130,000 square foot facility houses its gold chip portfolio of brands including Copa di Vino, Budweiser, Corona, Modelo, and now SALT. A base of over 150 employees serves tens of thousands of retailers throughout Indian River, St Lucie, Martin, and Palm Beach counties along with Belle Glade, Clewiston and Pahokee.

SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. It is believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavors. The SALT brand targets sales in one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Attachment