DSS’s Impact BioMedical to Research Plant-Based Preservation Booster in Collaboration with Thomas Swan Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, GRDG, a collaboration with Thomas Swan Co., to research its plant-based preservation booster, Procombin.

“This collaboration with the Thomas Swan & Co., will extensively test the effectiveness and fitness of Procombin and expand the possibilities of its real-world applications of a plant-based preservation booster,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioMedical’s Director of Scientific Initiatives, and founder of GRDG Sciences, LLC.

Founded in England in 1926, Thomas Swan & Co. has developed a reputation for custom research and development with companies like Impact Biomedical, to use cutting-edge scientific techniques to test and expand the possibilities of developed substances. The Procombin collaboration will be with Swan Chemical, the New Jersey-based U.S. subsidiary of Thomas Swan & Co.

“We are excited to enter into this phase of development for Procombin. Our early experimental studies have indicated that Procombin may be of use as a preservation booster. Preservation boosters, enhance products that are used every day, lengthening product shelf life, and boosting the quality of life for people around the world,” said Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS.

Introducing an effective, sustainable booster to the current stable of preservatives could be a huge boost to the whole preservation market, according to Ray Fahmy, Swan Chemical’s president.

"Personal care, as well as household & institutional cleaning formulators have had to manage/struggle with an ever-shrinking portfolio of safe and effective preservatives and preservation boosters." Fahmy said. 

Procombin was developed as a plant-derived preservation booster in an ongoing attempt to use plant-based solutions to increase the effectiveness of antibiotics and antimicrobial agents. The new collaborative research will study Procombin for use in multiple different applications, including household, institutional and personal care products. The research will focus on use in a wide range of consumer products, ranging from household cleaning products to shampoos and conditioners.

