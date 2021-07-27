Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility Study for Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms

New York, NY, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, has announced the survey for the second feasibility study of the three previously announced sites is completed, and that the property owner has signed an agreement.

•25 Year Model Program with Expected Project Revenues Just Under $33 Million Over Life of the Initial five Megawatt Project •Last Week Company Announced Completed Survey for First Location with Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $31 Million Over Life of Project

Green Stream Holdings previously announced earlier this month that they engaged in an agreement with KMB, a nationally known, full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms.

The company also previously announced that survey for the first of the three locations was completed last week for, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y., and now the second 37 acre site at Hadley, N.Y. is now also complete and the owner has signed a 25-year lease for the property.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

About KMB Design Group

KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. We are a service engineering solutions provider licensed in all 50 states of the United States and in Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. Our extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB’s focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients. KMB currently provides designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW nationwide for a wide ranging size of solar installations. For more information, please visit: https://www.kmbdg.com or https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/