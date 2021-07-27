SpringWorks Therapeutics Appoints Dr. James Cassidy as Chief Medical Officer

“Jim brings significant oncology experience as a physician-scientist and industry leader to our efforts at SpringWorks, where we remain intensely focused on continuing to build a leading targeted oncology company with a diversified portfolio of differentiated programs,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “I am delighted to welcome Jim to SpringWorks. I would also like to thank Jens for his contributions to SpringWorks and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

STAMFORD, Conn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that James (Jim) Cassidy, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Cassidy brings over 30 years of experience in oncology as an academic physician-scientist and a drug development leader in both biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, with experience spanning from early-stage research to translational and clinical development to post-marketing medical affairs strategy and lifecycle management. Dr. Cassidy succeeds Jens Renstrup, M.D., MBA, who will be leaving the company.

“Having had the pleasure of working closely with Jim several times throughout our careers, I am confident that the energy and expertise that he brings to developing drugs on behalf of cancer patients will prove exceptionally valuable to our efforts at SpringWorks,” added Mike Burgess, M.B.Ch.B., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at SpringWorks.

Dr. Cassidy joins SpringWorks from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, where he was Vice President of Oncology Strategic Program Direction. Prior to Regeneron, Dr. Cassidy was Corporate Vice President of Translational Development at Celgene, where he oversaw translational science efforts for the company’s entire portfolio of programs addressing both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Before that, he was Vice President of Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was responsible for all oncology assets from development candidate nomination through clinical proof-of-concept studies, including biomarkers and translational research, and was closely involved with late-stage development, commercial, and business development efforts as well. Prior to Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Cassidy held several roles of increasing responsibility at Hoffmann La-Roche, including Global Head of Translational Research for Oncology and Acting Head of the Oncology Therapy Area. Before joining Roche, Dr. Cassidy had been a leading academic physician-scientist, most recently having served as Professor of Oncology, Head of the Department of Cancer Research and Head of the Division of Cancer Sciences and Molecular Pathology at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Dr. Cassidy received his medical degree and doctorate from the University of Glasgow.