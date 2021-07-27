Talis Biomedical to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation ("TLIS"), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Talis will host a conference call, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial and operational results.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 833-715-1329 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 430-775-1933 for international callers, using conference ID 5966606. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the News & Events page of the investor section of Talis Biomedical’s website at www.talis.bio.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, beginning with COVID-19. The company is developing Talis One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit talis.bio.

