Kronos Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Lanraplenib (LANRA) for Treatment of Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for lanraplenib (LANRA), allowing the company to proceed with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of LANRA in patients with relapsed or refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with gilteritinib. Kronos Bio expects to initiate the trial in the fourth quarter of this year. The company is developing LANRA as a next-generation spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, with improved pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacologic properties compared with entospletinib (ENTO), the company’s lead program. ENTO will be evaluated in combination with standard chemotherapy in a planned Phase 3 clinical trial in patients newly diagnosed with NPM1-mutated AML.