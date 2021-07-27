checkAd

Kronos Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Lanraplenib (LANRA) for Treatment of Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

27.07.2021   

Company intends to develop LANRA as a once-daily chronic treatment for genetically-defined AML patients

Two Phase 1/2 clinical trials of LANRA are planned, with first trial to initiate in Q4 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for lanraplenib (LANRA), allowing the company to proceed with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of LANRA in patients with relapsed or refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with gilteritinib. Kronos Bio expects to initiate the trial in the fourth quarter of this year. The company is developing LANRA as a next-generation spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, with improved pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacologic properties compared with entospletinib (ENTO), the company’s lead program. ENTO will be evaluated in combination with standard chemotherapy in a planned Phase 3 clinical trial in patients newly diagnosed with NPM1-mutated AML.

“This LANRA IND caps off an outstanding year for our SYK portfolio, which we acquired just over a year ago. Since that time, we have nearly completed the integration of the ENTO and LANRA programs with our systems, built out the requisite clinical, translational, regulatory and manufacturing infrastructure for LANRA and ENTO and had successful interactions with the FDA, both for the ENTO Phase 3 clinical trial, as well as for LANRA in relapsed/refractory FLT3-mututated AML patients. The stage is now set to demonstrate the value of SYK inhibition for patients with this life-threatening disease,” said Jorge DiMartino, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president, clinical development of Kronos Bio. “Based on the existing clinical data and differentiated pharmacologic properties of ENTO and LANRA, we have designed a complementary development strategy that seeks to maximize the impact of both investigational medicines. ENTO is entering a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial that may support its accelerated approval to treat newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated AML patients in combination with chemotherapy for a defined duration of treatment. LANRA’s differentiated pharmacologic properties support its evaluation as a component of more extended combination dosing regimens with gilteritinib or venetoclax/azacitidine, which are dosed to progression. We believe this precision oncology approach will allow us to systematically address patients with genetic mutations present in more than two-thirds of the AML patient population.”

