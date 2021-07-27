checkAd

CV Sciences, Inc. Receives NutraIngredients-USA 2021 Product of the Year Immune Support Award

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today that it received NutraIngredients-USA’s 2021 Product of the Year: Immune Support Award for its CV Defense product.

Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry.

CV Defense was created with a specific intent — to fortify daily immune health. The active ingredients in CV Defense are backed by hundreds of scientific studies for daily support of barrier immunity, innate immunity, and adaptive immunity. This powerful formula includes PEA, reishi mushroom extract, vitamins A and D, selenium and zinc.

“CV Defense by CV Sciences stood out in a crowded category,” said Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA. “Combining time-tested micronutrients with Levagen+ PEA and an organic reishi mushroom extract with concentrated β-glucan, the formulation offers consumers something familiar and yet different. PEA is supported by interesting science, and the product already boasts strong initial sales in the marketplace.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovation in a category that has been top of mind for consumers all year: immune health,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Such recognition would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our expert staff, scientists, and advisors – who are the heart of who we are as a wellness company. This award also validates our strategic decision to expand our product portfolio beyond the hemp-derived CBD category that we pioneered. There is much more to come as we continue to diversify our offerings to meet consumer demand for innovative wellness products backed by nature and science.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing, and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD products are sold at more than 7,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

