CV Defense was created with a specific intent — to fortify daily immune health. The active ingredients in CV Defense are backed by hundreds of scientific studies for daily support of barrier immunity, innate immunity, and adaptive immunity. This powerful formula includes PEA, reishi mushroom extract, vitamins A and D, selenium and zinc.

“CV Defense by CV Sciences stood out in a crowded category,” said Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA. “Combining time-tested micronutrients with Levagen+ PEA and an organic reishi mushroom extract with concentrated β-glucan, the formulation offers consumers something familiar and yet different. PEA is supported by interesting science, and the product already boasts strong initial sales in the marketplace.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovation in a category that has been top of mind for consumers all year: immune health,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Such recognition would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our expert staff, scientists, and advisors – who are the heart of who we are as a wellness company. This award also validates our strategic decision to expand our product portfolio beyond the hemp-derived CBD category that we pioneered. There is much more to come as we continue to diversify our offerings to meet consumer demand for innovative wellness products backed by nature and science.”

