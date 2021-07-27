CoreCivic Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.



A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will be accessible through the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. The live broadcast can also be accessed by dialing 800-353-6461 in the U.S. and Canada, including the confirmation passcode 7244786. An online replay of the call will be archived on our website promptly following the conference call. In addition, there will be a telephonic replay available beginning at 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on August 10, 2021, through 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on August 18, 2021. To access the telephonic replay, dial 888-203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers may dial +1 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 7244786.