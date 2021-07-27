electroCore Announces Issuance of New Patent for Migraine Treatment using Smartphones

The newly issued patent includes descriptions of devices and methods that allow a patient to self-treat a medical condition, such as migraine headache, by non-invasive electrical stimulation of nerves of the head, particularly supraorbital, supratrochlear, infraorbital, and mental nerves in the vicinity of their foramen or notch. The system comprises a handheld mobile device, such as a smartphone, that is applied to the surface of the patient's head. One or more electrodes apply electrical impulses through the patient's skin modulating a targeted nerve to treat the medical condition. The system is designed to address problems that arise particularly during self-treatment, when a medical professional is not present.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,065,444 to electroCore, relating to the use of a mobile phone for stimulating the trigeminal nerve to treat disorders.

This newly allowed patent is owned by electroCore and is the latest U.S. patent to issue in connection with the company’s non-invasive development program for pain.

“We are pleased with the continued advancement of electroCore’s non-invasive approaches to treating patients,” commented JP Errico, a founder, board member and investor of electroCore, who was also an inventor of the new patent. “These new developments expand the breadth and ease of use by which electroCore’s therapy may be deployed, enabling even more patients worldwide to receive much needed relief at home.”



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.