ThriveFantasy Named Preferred Fantasy Esports Partner for Super League Gaming

The partnership begins with Super League’s “Arena” semi-pro tournament series, featuring Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in October. Fans and viewers of the live broadcast will take their shot at predicting player performance during the semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

NEW YORK and SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveFantasy , a daily fantasy sports and esports app for player props, announced today it has signed a preferred partnership to become an official daily fantasy esports platform for Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG ), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages. The partnership expands ThriveFantasy’s capabilities as the largest and leading provider of esports fantasy games in the industry.

“Esports has a loyal, tech-savvy and rapidly expanding audience that is always looking for what’s next. Our platform of prop-style fantasy gameplay translates seamlessly into the esports environment as fans can make simple predictions on specific game statistical outcomes,” said Adam Weinstein , founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy. “This exciting partnership with Super League Gaming exposes our superior gameplay to a leading provider of esports experiences beloved by semi-pro esports athletes and a highly-connected and engaged viewership audience.”

“Many fantasy companies talk about their commitment to esports. ThriveFantasy walks the walk by delivering a focused solution that is propelling fantasy esports to the next level,” said Andy Babb, Chief Games Officer for Super League Gaming. “We are constantly seeking new ways to inspire deeper interactivity through our broadcasts. This new partnership represents an exciting component of that strategy.”

About ThriveFantasy:

ThriveFantasy is a Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports App for Player Props. Thrive offers contests for traditional sports such as the NFL, NBA and MLB, as well as Esports contests in CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant, with more titles coming soon. Thrive eliminates the countless hours of research by focusing on only the top-tier athletes that have the biggest impact on the game. Follow ThriveFantasy on Instagram ( @ThriveFantasy ), Twitter ( @ThriveFantasy ) and Facebook ( ThriveFantasy ).