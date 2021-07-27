Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Declaration of Distributions of Common Stock for the Months Ending October 31, November 30, and December 31, 2021

We will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter results today, Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-888-339-0740. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10159023.



OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

June 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $484,111,949 and $407,547,351, respectively) $ 404,821,888 $ 294,674,000 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) — — Cash equivalents 63,592,092 59,137,284 Interest and distributions receivable 3,507,802 2,299,259 Securities sold not settled — 950,000 Other assets 548,719 597,238 Total assets $ 472,470,501 $ 357,657,781 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $894,047 and $1,055,065, respectively $ 63,476,178 $ 63,315,160 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,127,461 and $1,243,082, respectively 43,663,289 43,547,668 Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $2,663,662 and $0, respectively 77,836,338 — Securities purchased not settled 40,803,008 23,156,556 Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 1,434,484 1,159,703 Accrued interest payable 982,435 478,191 Accrued expenses 811,833 573,977 Total liabilities 229,007,565 132,231,255 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,624,422 and 49,589,607 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 496,243 495,895 Capital in excess of par value 452,810,632 452,650,210 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (209,843,939 ) (227,719,579 ) Total net assets 243,462,936 225,426,526 Total liabilities and net assets $ 472,470,501 $ 357,657,781 Net asset value per common share $ 4.91 $ 4.55





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 3,602,389 $ 4,873,382 $ 7,824,426 $ 10,527,637 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 4,096,145 3,217,953 8,777,445 7,977,023 Other income 143,472 163,286 599,825 574,649 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 7,842,006 8,254,621 17,201,696 19,079,309 Total investment income 7,842,006 8,254,621 17,201,696 19,079,309 EXPENSES Interest expense 2,431,398 1,906,442 4,314,823 4,079,910 Base Fee 1,434,484 1,010,672 2,823,734 2,241,882 Professional fees 570,265 433,746 1,255,219 907,735 Compensation expense 192,875 168,281 365,597 368,629 General and administrative 428,515 405,498 843,690 778,680 Total expenses before incentive fees 5,057,537 3,924,639 9,603,063 8,376,836 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — — — — Total expenses 5,057,537 3,924,639 9,603,063 8,376,836 Net investment income 2,784,469 4,329,982 7,598,633 10,702,473 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliate/non-control investments 2,537,168 18,736,102 33,583,290 (64,279,524 ) Affiliated investments — 249,793 — (2,182,701 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments 2,537,168 18,985,895 33,583,290 (66,462,225 ) Net realized gains/(losses): Non-affiliated/non-control investments 1,180,480 (2,760,308 ) (12,890,651 ) (3,037,481 ) Extinguishment of debt — — — (5,211 ) Total net realized gains/(losses) 1,180,480 (2,760,308 ) (12,890,651 ) (3,042,692 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 6,502,117 $ 20,555,569 $ 28,291,272 $ (58,802,444 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.13 $ 0.41 $ 0.57 $ (1.19 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted): 49,613,141 49,589,607 49,601,485 49,363,588 Distributions per share $ 0.105 $ 0.201 $ 0.210 $ 0.402





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of period $ 4.88 $ 3.32 $ 4.55 $ 5.12 Net investment income(1) 0.06 0.09 0.15 0.22 Net realized and unrealized capital gains (losses)(2) 0.08 0.33 0.42 (1.40 ) Net change in net asset value from operations 0.14 0.42 0.57 (1.18 ) Distributions per share from net investment

income (0.09 ) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) (0.33 ) Tax return of capital distributions (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Total distributions(3) (0.11 ) (0.20 ) (0.21 ) (0.40 ) Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses — — — — Effect of shares repurchased, gross — — — — Net asset value at end of period $ 4.91 $ 3.54 $ 4.91 $ 3.54 Per share market value at beginning of period $ 4.64 $ 2.55 $ 3.05 $ 5.44 Per share market value at end of period $ 4.91 $ 2.80 $ 4.91 $ 2.80 Total return based on Market Value(4) 8.09 % 17.84 % 68.85 % (41.94 )% Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) 2.69 % 12.68 % 12.44 % (23.01 )% Shares outstanding at end of period 49,624,422 49,589,607 49,624,422 49,589,607 Ratios/Supplemental Data Net assets at end of period (000’s) 243,463 175,327 243,463 175,327 Average net assets (000’s) 242,754 170,033 238,270 188,562 Ratio of expenses to average net assets(6) 8.33 % 9.23 % 8.06 % 8.88 % Ratio of net investment income to average net

assets(6) 4.59 % 10.19 % 6.38 % 11.35 % Portfolio turnover rate(7) 1.07 % 4.75 % 7.11 % 6.47 %

____________

(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.

(2) Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates (based on an average of the reported tax character historically) and are not being provided for U.S. tax reporting purposes.

(4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.

(5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.

(6) Annualized.

(7) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.

(8) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2021 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Ratio of expenses to average net assets: Expenses before incentive fees 8.33 % 9.23 % 8.06 % 8.88 % Net investment income incentive fees — % — % — % — % Capital gains incentive fees — % — % — % — % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 4.33 % 4.75 % 4.44 % 4.56 %





About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280



