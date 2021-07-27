checkAd

GURU Organic Energy Is Cleaning Up the Canadian Landscape

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

With over half of scheduled clean-up events completed to date, GURU is making the most of summer, with more activities on the way!

MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, has been making the most of the Canadian summertime, leading a nationwide community clean-up initiative. From Halifax to Vancouver, the GURU Good Crew, created specifically for the occasion, has been giving back to nature and the environment. From riverbanks to skateparks, to hiking and bike trails, the GURU Good Crew has been hard at work collecting litter and giving a shiny new look to the sites that make summer worth waiting for.

“Getting closer to nature is a sure way to connect to your own, true nature, and that’s why we are committed to cleaning up our incredible landscape from coast to coast – places we go to recharge and re-energize. We’re proud of what we have accomplished to date and look forward to tackling over 25 additional sites Canada-wide in the next two months,” said Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer of GURU.

Having already completed over 50% of its ambitious objective of hosting close to 60 clean-ups across the country’s top cities and outdoor playgrounds between June and September, the GURU Good Crew is on a roll, with teams deployed over five sites in British Columbia, six in Alberta, 13 in Ontario, eight in Québec, and two more locations in Atlantic Canada. Another 25 clean-ups are expected to take place by the fall in Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver on July 28 and September 26, and at the Port de Québec on September 18.

As public health measures continue to ease across the country, now is the time to come together to enjoy the great outdoors. With World Nature Conservation Day on July 28, GURU is encouraging Canadians to participate in upcoming events to be held at Sunset Beach Trail and George Wainborn Park in Vancouver, Bow River Pathway in Calgary, Lower Don Trail in Toronto and Long Lake Park Reserve Loop Trail in Halifax. It’s your time to shine and to play your part in cleaning up the places that make your summer dreams come to life, with GURU by your side.

Delivering good energy to frontline workers
In parallel to GURU’s commitment to cleaning up the Canadian landscape, teams across the country have been actively supporting frontline workers throughout the summer. In May and June, over 35,000 cans of GURU were donated to frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic staff.

Follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook (B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Atlantic Canada events) and @guruenergie on Instagram (Quebec events) to find out more about upcoming clean-ups in your area.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7f3e379-42c2-4b43 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f94385-a84e-4f64 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac6e81af-7ab6-4c5b ...

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GURU Organic Energy Is Cleaning Up the Canadian Landscape With over half of scheduled clean-up events completed to date, GURU is making the most of summer, with more activities on the way!MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
StorageVault Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board