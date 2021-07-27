checkAd

Parker Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutral Operations by 2040, Advances Technologies that Enable a Sustainable Future

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today released its 2020 Sustainability Report and announced a new commitment to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040. Parker has also established a series of emissions targets to ensure continued progress.

Scope I, II and III Emissions Targets

  • Reduce absolute emissions directly from the company’s operations and indirect emissions from purchased energy (scopes I and II) by 50% by 2030. 
  • Reduce other indirect absolute emissions related to materials sourcing, logistics and services (scope III) by 15% by 2030, and 25% by 2040.
  • Achieve carbon neutral operations (scopes I and II) by 2040.

“Parker has made great progress on our sustainability journey and we recognize the need to do even more,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Parker. “Our technologies enable customers around the world to be cleaner and more efficient, and this commitment to reducing our own carbon emissions is another important step we are taking to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The targets, featured in this year’s report, will be submitted for approval by the Science Based Targets initiative, which defines and promotes best practices in emissions reductions and carbon neutral targets in line with climate science​. Parker’s long-term strategy includes actions to reduce its energy consumption, investments in renewable energy and working closely with suppliers to further reduce energy use and emissions. 

Technologies Enabling a Sustainable Future

The 2020 Sustainability Report also highlights Parker’s interconnected portfolio of motion and control technologies, which features a broad range of highly efficient products and systems engineered to help customers reduce resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Parker delivers technology solutions that enable the adoption of cleaner and more efficient energy, electrification, light-weighting and other innovations with a positive, global environmental impact to hundreds of thousands of companies across the industrial, mobile and aerospace markets, including:

  • A comprehensive suite of engineered materials such as thermal management, coatings, adhesives and vibration control that enable more electric applications.
  • A broad range of motion and control technologies to support the use of various clean energy sources such as batteries, fuel cells, hydrogen, sustainable fuels and renewable energy.
  • Strongest motion technology offering with electro-hydraulic, electro-mechanical, and pneumatic actuators, valves, pumps, motors, controllers, software and conveyance for more electric aerospace, mobile and industrial applications.
  • Broad platform of filtration technologies to accelerate a cleaner and more sustainable world.
  • Exciting bill-of-material expansion opportunities both for onboard OEM equipment as well as significant new infrastructure investment to support a cleaner technology world.

“With more than a century of experience, we are often called to the table for the collaborations that help to solve the most complex engineering challenges,” Williams added. “Breakthroughs that make the world cleaner, smarter and safer would not be possible without Parker technologies.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parker Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutral Operations by 2040, Advances Technologies that Enable a Sustainable Future CLEVELAND, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today released its 2020 Sustainability Report and announced a new commitment to achieve carbon neutral …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
StorageVault Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board