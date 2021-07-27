checkAd

Moving iMage Technologies' Frank Tees Named President of International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA)

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment, announced today that Frank Tees, MiT’s Vice President, Technical Sales Support, has been named President of the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA), the cinema industry’s trade association whose members are widely recognized as the experts within the industry on theatre equipment and services.

Tees will continue in his position at MiT. He had served as a Vice President of ICTA for the past three years and has served on the Association’s Board of Directors for about a decade.

Robert H. Sunshine, ICTA’s Executive Director, said, “On behalf of the entire ICTA membership and board, I congratulate Frank on becoming President. His contributions over the years to ICTA’s growth and development have been enormous. We look forward to Frank’s continued guidance in his new role.”

“I am honored to be named President of our industry’s leading association,” said Tees. “Since its formation nearly 50 years ago, ICTA has become the most important international association dedicated to equipment and new technologies throughout the global theatrical market.”

The ICTA is a trade organization that represents companies involved in cinema technology, including leading cinema equipment manufacturers, dealers and service companies from around the world. Its members are responsible for manufacturing the equipment that is used in presenting films in movie theatres worldwide, including digital cinema systems, lenses, sound equipment, seating, 3D technology and more. The Association also hosts educational seminars to present new and informative information on emerging technologies and how to achieve the best motion picture experience.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums.  For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

