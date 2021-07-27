checkAd

Simmons Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Board of Directors extends and increases authorization under share repurchase program

  • Net income of $74.9 million, up 27 percent from the year ago quarter and up 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021

  • Diluted EPS of $0.69, up 28 percent from the year ago quarter and up 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021

  • Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $74.6 million, up 2 percent from first quarter 2021 levels

  • Loan production totaled $1.8 billion during the first half of 2021, on pace to significantly exceed production volume for full-year of 2020

  • Total deposits of $18.3 billion, up $1.3 billion since year-end 2020 while deposits costs dropped 10 bps over the same period

  • Improved macroeconomic scenario models and sharp decline in nonperforming loans (down $34.6 million linked quarter) drive $13.0 million provision expense recapture in the quarter

  • Merger and acquisition activity resumes during the quarter with announced pending acquisitions of Tennessee-based Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc.

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today reported net income of $74.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $58.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $16.1 million, or 27 percent. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.69, an increase of $0.15, or 28 percent, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in second quarter 2021 results were $524,000 in net after-tax merger-related and net branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $75.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $15.3 million, or 25 percent. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.69, an increase of $0.14, or 25 percent, from the comparable period in 2020.

On a year-to-date basis, net income for the first half of 2021 was $142.3 million, or $1.31 diluted earnings per share, compared to $136.0 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share, for the first half of 2020. Excluding $2.9 million in net after-tax merger-related and net branch right-sizing costs and the after-tax gain primarily associated with the sale of branches in Illinois, core earnings for the first half of 2021 were $139.4 million, an increase of $5.4 million compared to the first half of last year. Core diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2021 were $1.28, an increase of $0.07, or 6 percent, from the comparable period of 2020.

“Overall we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as we delivered solid performance in multiple areas while continuing to navigate the challenging environment,” said George A, Makris, Jr., Simmons’ chairman and CEO. “While loan growth throughout the financial services industry continues to be hampered by the significant amounts of government stimulus in the economy that has resulted in sluggish loan demand and historically high levels of paydowns, Simmons generated $1.8 billion in loan originations and advances during the first half of 2021, putting us on pace to significantly exceed loan production volume reported for the full-year of 2020. Our commercial loan pipeline has increased for three consecutive quarters and we are cautiously optimistic that this trend is a positive sign going forward.”

“At the same time, asset quality metrics continued to improve as certain initially anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on asset quality have thus far failed to materialize. As such, we recorded the recapture of $13.0 million of provision expense during the quarter while maintaining our nonperforming loan coverage ratio and an appropriate allowance to loan ratio that is reflective of the uncertainty in the economy and associated risk in our loan portfolio. As a result of our solid results in the quarter and our strong asset quality and capital positions, Simmons’ board of directors extended and increased the authorization under our share repurchase program, thus increasing our remaining capacity under the program to approximately $150 million and extending the program’s scheduled expiration to October 2022.”
  

Selected Highlights: 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2020
Net income $74.9 million $67.4 million $58.8 million
Diluted earnings per share $0.69 $0.62 $0.54
Return on avg assets 1.29% 1.20% 1.08%
Return on avg common equity 10.08% 9.20% 8.21%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 17.25% 15.85% 14.55%
       
Core earnings (2) $75.4 million $64.0 million $60.1 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.69 $0.59 $0.55
Core return on avg assets (2) 1.30% 1.14% 1.11%
Core return on avg common equity (2) 10.15% 8.73% 8.40%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 17.36% 15.08% 14.87%
Efficiency ratio (3) 56.93% 57.43% 51.13%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2) $74.6 million $73.1 million $97.7 million


(1)   Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings exclude provision for income taxes, provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments, gains on sales of securities, and other pre-tax, non-core items, and is also a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)   Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2020
Total loans $11.4 $12.2 $14.6

Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $11.4 billion compared to $12.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and $14.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Total loan production (loan originations and advances) for the first half of 2021 totaled $1.8 billion. While loan originations and advances are outpacing prior year production, the decline in loan balances reflects the substantial government stimulus to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic which contributed to an increase in the level of loan paydowns, payoffs and corresponding sluggish loan demand throughout the financial services industry. The Company’s balance of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $441.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, down $463.3 million during the first half of 2021 as originations under PPP Round 2 have been offset by loan forgiveness.

Despite these headwinds, loan demand appears to be returning to more normalized levels. For the third consecutive quarter, the Company experienced an increase in its commercial loan demand. The Company’s total commercial loan pipeline consisting of all loan opportunities was $1.3 billion compared to $674 million at December 31, 2020. Loans approved and ready to close at the end of the quarter totaled $467 million.

PPP Loans

($ in millions) PPP Round 1 PPP Round 2 Total PPP Loans
Beginning balance, January 1, 2021 $904.7 $ - $904.7
PPP loan originations - 318.9 318.9
PPP loan forgiveness and repayments (763.9) (18.3) (782.2)
Ending balance, June 30, 2021 $140.8 $300.6 $441.4

Deposits

($ in billions) 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2020
Total deposits $18.3 $18.2 $16.6
Noninterest bearing deposits $4.9 $4.9 $4.6
Interest bearing deposits $10.6 $10.3 $9.0
Time deposits $2.8 $3.0 $3.0

Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $18.3 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion or 10 percent from $16.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The increase in total deposits from a year ago was driven by a $1.6 billion increase in interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) which totaled $10.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits also contributed to the year-over-year growth in total deposits, increasing $285.9 million or 6 percent while time deposits declined $188.9 million or 6 percent during the same period.

Net Interest Income

  2nd Qtr
2021 		1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020
Loan yield (1) 4.73% 4.75% 4.74% 4.54% 4.84%
Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.54% 4.53% 4.47% 4.29% 4.52%
Security yield (1) 1.97% 2.36% 2.48% 2.60% 2.50%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.32% 0.41% 0.47% 0.54% 0.59%
Cost of deposits (3) 0.24% 0.30% 0.34% 0.39% 0.44%
Cost of borrowed funds 1.97% 1.91% 1.88% 1.85% 1.84%
Net interest margin (1) 2.89% 2.99% 3.22% 3.21% 3.42%
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 2.78% 2.86% 3.04% 3.02% 3.18%


(1)   Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2)   Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)   Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $146.5 million, compared to $146.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $163.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired totaling $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion, core net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased 1 percent on a linked quarter basis.

The decrease in net interest income from the year ago quarter reflects a lower average loan balance combined with an 11 basis point decrease in loan yields. To offset the expected pressure on net interest income given the current low interest rate environment, the Company has been diligent in its efforts to reduce deposits costs. As a result, cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2021 was 24 basis points, down 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis and 20 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020.

While loan yields declined from the year ago quarter, on a linked quarter basis loan yields declined only 2 basis points. The core loan yield, which excludes accretion, for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.54 percent, up 1 basis point compared to the first quarter of 2021 and up 2 basis points compared to the second quarter a year ago. The yield on PPP loans was approximately 5.08 percent during the second quarter of 2021 (including accretion of net fees), which increased the overall loan yield by approximately 2 basis points.  

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 2.89 percent for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.99 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.42 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Core net interest margin (excluding accretion on acquired loans) was 2.78 percent compared to 2.86 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.18 percent for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $2.5 billion of investment securities. This included the strategic redeployment of excess liquidity through the purchase of variable rate investment securities totaling approximately $1.1 billion. Consequently, the duration of the investment securities portfolio shortened from 6.5 years at March 31, 2021 to 4.9 years at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $47.9 million compared to $50.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $48.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gains on the sale of investment securities totaled $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $390,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Core noninterest income totaled $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $46.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Core noninterest income excludes gains on the sale of branches which totaled $445,000 in the second quarter of 2021, $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Select Noninterest Income Items
($ in millions) 		2nd Qtr
2021 		1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020
Service charges on deposit accounts $10.1 $9.7 $10.8 $10.4 $8.6
Trust income $7.2 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $7.3
Mortgage lending income $4.5 $6.4 $3.0 $14.0 $12.5
SBA lending income $0.3 $0.2 $0.5 $0.3 $0.2
Debit and credit card fees (1) $7.9 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $6.6
Gain on sale of securities $5.1 $5.5 - $22.3 $0.4
Other income $8.1 $10.3 $10.6 $5.4 $9.8
           
Core other income (2) $7.7 $4.8 $10.3 $5.0 $7.6


(1)   During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $115.5 million compared to $113.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $116.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Included in noninterest expense are pre-tax, non- core items for merger-related expenses and branch right sizing costs. Excluding these items, core noninterest expense was $114.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, $112.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $112.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Overall expenses were well contained, increasing 1 percent from first quarter 2021 levels both on a reported basis and on a core basis. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 56.93 percent compared to 57.43 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 51.13 percent for the second quarter of 2020. As part of its ongoing branch right sizing initiative, the Company announced plans to close 12 branches during the third quarter of 2021.

Select Noninterest Expense Items
($ in millions) 		2nd Qtr
2021 		1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020
Salaries and employee benefits $60.3 $60.3 $55.8 $61.1 $57.6
Merger related costs $0.7 $0.2 $0.7 $0.9 $1.8
Other operating expenses (1) $38.0 $36.9 $52.8 $36.5 $38.2
           
Core salaries and employee benefits (2) $60.3 $60.3 $55.6 $58.7 $57.2
Core merger related costs (2) - - - - -
Core other operating expenses (2) $37.9 $36.6 $42.6 $36.5 $36.6


(1)   During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2)   Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality



($ in millions) 		2nd Qtr
2021 		1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 2.00% 1.93% 1.85% 1.77% 1.59%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 281% 204% 193% 148% 176%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.71% 0.95% 0.96% 1.20% 0.90%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) (0.07%) 0.10% 0.52% 0.16% 1.04%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.01% 0.10% 0.45% 0.43% 0.56%
           
Total nonperforming loans $80.9 $115.5 $123.5 $167.9 $131.9
Total other nonperforming assets $16.3 $12.4 $20.4 $14.6 $16.1

Asset quality metrics continued to show marked improvement during the quarter. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the quarter totaled $80.9 million, down $34.6 million compared to $115.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and down $50.9 million from the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans for the quarter were negative 7 basis points, reflecting $2.2 million of loan charge-offs completely offset by $4.3 million of recoveries. Provision for credit losses in the quarter was a credit of $13 million, including $10 million associated with the loan portfolio. The recapture of provision for credit losses reflected continued positive trends in asset quality metrics, combined with improved economic modeling scenarios. As a result, the allowance for credit losses at the end of the second quarter of 2021 totaled $227.2 million compared to $235.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and $231.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. At the same time, the allowance to loan ratio rose 7 basis points to 2.00 percent compared to 1.93 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and 1.59 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio remains strong at 281 percent compared to 204 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and 176 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned
At June 30, 2021, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $15.2 million compared to $11.2 million at the March 31, 2021 and $14.1 million at June 30, 2020. The increase on a linked quarter basis is primarily due to $4.4 million in closed bank branch facilities. A breakdown of the composition of foreclosed assets and OREO is provided in the table below:



($ in millions) 		2nd Qtr
2021 		1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020
Closed bank branches and branch sites $4.4 $0.5 $0.6 $0.6 $2.7
Foreclosed assets – acquired $6.7 $7.7 $15.3 $9.3 $9.2
Foreclosed assets – legacy $4.1 $3.0 $2.5 $2.7 $2.2

Capital

  2nd Qtr
2021 		1st Qtr
2021 		4th Qtr
2020 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.0% 12.6% 13.3% 13.7% 13.3%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.4% 7.9% 8.5% 8.7% 8.3%
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 14.2% 14.1% 13.4% 12.6% 11.9%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0% 9.0% 9.1% 9.1% 8.8%
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.2% 14.1% 13.4% 12.6% 11.9%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 17.5% 17.5% 16.8% 15.8% 14.9%


(1)   Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Total common stockholders’ equity at the end of the quarter totaled $3.0 billion compared to $2.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. Book value per share at the end of the quarter was $28.03 compared to $27.04 at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and $26.64 at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share was $17.16, up $1.03 from $16.13 reported at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and up $1.37 from $15.79 reported at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets at June 30, 2021 was 13.0 percent while tangible common equity to tangible total assets was 8.4 percent. All of the Company’s regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the requirements under “well-capitalized” guidelines. The Company did not repurchase shares during the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of its merger and acquisition activity.

Share Repurchase Program
The Company’s board of directors approved an amendment to the Company’s stock repurchase program (“Program”) that increases the amount of the Company’s common stock that may be repurchased under the Program from a maximum of $180 million to a maximum of $276.5 million and extends the term of the Program from October 31, 2021, to October 31, 2022 (unless terminated sooner). The Program was originally approved on October 17, 2019 and amended in March 2020, and to date, the Company has repurchased approximately $126.5 million of its common stock under the Program.

The Program permits the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the Program will be determined by the Company’s management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the common stock, corporate considerations, the Company’s working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is an approximately $23.4 billion asset Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 198 financial centers, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes’ list of “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks” for 2021. Additional information about Simmons and Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021
 		  2021
 		  2020
 		  2020
 		  2020
($ in thousands)          
ASSETS          
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 215,381     $ 227,713     $ 217,499     $ 382,691     $ 234,998  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   2,123,743       3,677,750       3,254,653       2,139,440       2,310,162  
Cash and cash equivalents   2,339,124       3,905,463       3,472,152       2,522,131       2,545,160  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   1,335       1,334       1,579       4,061       4,561  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   931,352       609,500       333,031       47,102       51,720  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   6,556,581       4,528,348       3,473,598       2,607,288       2,496,896  
Mortgage loans held for sale   36,011       63,655       137,378       192,729       120,034  
Other assets held for sale   100       100       100       389       399  
Loans:          
Loans   11,386,352       12,195,873       12,900,897       14,017,442       14,606,900  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (227,239 )     (235,116 )     (238,050 )     (248,251 )     (231,643 )
Net loans   11,159,113       11,960,757       12,662,847       13,769,191       14,375,257  
Premises and equipment   429,587       427,540       441,692       470,491       478,896  
Premises held for sale   6,090       13,613       15,008       4,486       4,576  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   15,239       11,168       18,393       12,590       14,111  
Interest receivable   67,916       71,359       72,597       77,352       79,772  
Bank owned life insurance   419,198       257,152       255,630       257,718       256,643  
Goodwill   1,075,305       1,075,305       1,075,305       1,075,305       1,064,765  
Other intangible assets   103,759       107,091       111,110       114,460       117,823  
Other assets   282,449       315,732       289,332       282,102       293,071  
Total assets $ 23,423,159     $ 23,348,117     $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684  
                                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                      
Deposits:                                      
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,893,959     $ 4,884,667     $ 4,482,091     $ 4,451,385     $ 4,608,098  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   10,569,602       10,279,997       9,672,608       8,993,255       8,978,045  
Time deposits   2,841,052       3,024,724       2,832,327       2,802,007       3,029,975  
Total deposits   18,304,613       18,189,388       16,987,026       16,246,647       16,616,118  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold          
under agreements to repurchase   187,215       323,053       299,111       313,694       387,025  
Other borrowings   1,339,193       1,340,467       1,342,067       1,342,769       1,393,689  
Subordinated notes and debentures   383,143       383,008       382,874       382,739       382,604  
Other liabilities held for sale   -       -       154,620       -       -  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   169,629       181,426       217,398       209,305       219,545  
Total liabilities   20,383,793       20,417,342       19,383,096       18,495,154       18,998,981  
                                       
Stockholders' equity:                                      
Preferred stock   767       767       767       767       767  
Common stock   1,084       1,083       1,081       1,090       1,090  
Surplus   2,021,128       2,017,188       2,014,076       2,032,372       2,029,383  
Undivided profits   1,004,314       948,913       901,006       866,503       819,153  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):          
Unrealized (depreciation) accretion on AFS securities   12,073       (37,176 )     59,726       41,509       54,310  
Total stockholders' equity   3,039,366       2,930,775       2,976,656       2,942,241       2,904,703  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,423,159     $ 23,348,117     $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684  
           


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		    Dec 31
 		    Sep 30
 		    Jun 30
 		 
(Unaudited) 2021   2021     2020     2020     2020  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                                      
INTEREST INCOME                                      
Loans (including fees) $ 138,804     $ 146,424     $ 160,115     $ 163,180     $ 176,910  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   651       798       716       623       603  
Investment securities   27,128       21,573       17,207       14,910       13,473  
Mortgage loans held for sale   386       639       1,070       1,012       668  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   166,969       169,434       179,108       179,725       191,654  
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Time deposits   6,061       7,091       7,835       9,437       10,803  
Other deposits   4,721       6,088       6,536       6,769       7,203  
Federal funds purchased and securities            
sold under agreements to repurchase   192       245       284       335       337  
Other borrowings   4,897       4,802       4,869       4,943       4,963  
Subordinated notes and debentures   4,565       4,527       4,624       4,631       4,667  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   20,436       22,753       24,148       26,115       27,973  
NET INTEREST INCOME   146,533       146,681       154,960       153,610       163,681  
Provision for credit losses   (12,951 )     1,445       6,943       22,981       21,915  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                      
   FOR CREDIT LOSSES   159,484       145,236       148,017       130,629       141,766  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                                      
Trust income   7,238       6,666       6,557       6,744       7,253  
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,050       9,715       10,799       10,385       8,570  
Other service charges and fees   2,048       1,922       1,783       1,764       1,489  
Mortgage lending income   4,490       6,447       2,993       13,971       12,459  
SBA lending income   287       240       484       304       245  
Investment banking income   654       695       676       557       571  
Debit and credit card fees   7,882       7,401       7,203       7,217       6,575  
Bank owned life insurance income   2,038       1,523       1,481       1,591       1,445  
Gain on sale of securities, net   5,127       5,471       16       22,305       390  
Other income   8,110       10,260       10,557       5,380       9,809  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   47,924       50,340       42,549       70,218       48,806  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   60,261       60,340       55,762       61,144       57,644  
Occupancy expense, net   9,103       9,300       9,182       9,647       9,217  
Furniture and equipment expense   4,859       5,415       5,940       6,231       6,144  
Other real estate and foreclosure expense   863       343       551       602       274  
Deposit insurance   1,687       1,308       1,627       2,244       2,838  
Merger-related costs   686       233       731       902       1,830  
Other operating expenses   38,007       36,854       52,835       36,546       38,230  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   115,466       113,793       126,628       117,316       116,177  
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   91,942       81,783       63,938       83,531       74,395  
Provision for income taxes   17,018       14,363       10,970       17,633       15,593  
NET INCOME   74,924       67,420       52,968       65,898       58,802  
Preferred stock dividends   13       13       13       13       13  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 74,911     $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69     $ 0.62     $ 0.49     $ 0.60     $ 0.54  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69     $ 0.62     $ 0.49     $ 0.60     $ 0.54  
             


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands)                                      
Tier 1 capital          
Stockholders' equity $ 3,039,366     $ 2,930,775     $ 2,976,656     $ 2,942,241     $ 2,904,703  
CECL transition provision (1)   128,933       131,637       131,430       134,798       130,480  
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,156,203 )     (1,159,720 )     (1,163,797 )     (1,167,357 )     (1,160,385 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities   (12,073 )     37,176       (59,726 )     (41,509 )     (54,310 )
Total Tier 1 capital   2,000,023       1,939,868       1,884,563       1,868,173       1,820,488  
                                       
Tier 2 capital                                      
Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   383,143       383,008       382,874       382,739       382,604  
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and          
reserve for unfunded commitments   79,138       87,251       89,546       96,734       83,780  
Total Tier 2 capital   462,281       470,259       472,420       479,473       466,384  
Total risk-based capital $ 2,462,304     $ 2,410,127     $ 2,356,983     $ 2,347,646     $ 2,286,872  
                                       
Risk weighted assets $ 14,076,975     $ 13,771,244     $ 14,048,608     $ 14,878,932     $ 15,362,175  
                                       
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 22,244,118     $ 21,668,406     $ 20,765,127     $ 20,652,454     $ 20,742,824  
                                       
Ratios at end of quarter                                      
Equity to assets   12.98 %     12.55 %     13.31 %     13.72 %     13.26 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.36 %     7.88 %     8.45 %     8.65 %     8.31 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   14.20 %     14.08 %     13.41 %     12.55 %     11.85 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.99 %     8.95 %     9.08 %     9.05 %     8.78 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.21 %     14.09 %     13.41 %     12.56 %     11.85 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   17.49 %     17.50 %     16.78 %     15.78 %     14.89 %
           
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Investment Securities            
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
 		 
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
($ in thousands)            
Investment Securities - End of Period            
Held-to-Maturity            
U.S. Government agencies $ 77,396   $ 77,396   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Mortgage-backed securities   60,649     47,988     22,354     24,297     25,980  
State and political subdivisions   793,307     484,116     310,109     21,930     24,777  
Other securities   -     -     568     875     963  
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)   931,352     609,500     333,031     47,102     51,720  
Available-for-Sale                              
U.S. Treasury $ 600   $ 600   $ -   $ -   $ -  
U.S. Government agencies   554,937     487,679     477,237     471,973     210,921  
Mortgage-backed securities   3,987,209     2,133,086     1,394,936     903,687     1,154,086  
State and political subdivisions   1,557,497     1,571,910     1,470,723     1,133,006     1,054,068  
Other securities   456,338     335,073     130,702     98,622     77,821  
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)   6,556,581     4,528,348     3,473,598     2,607,288     2,496,896  
Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 7,487,933   $ 5,137,848   $ 3,806,629   $ 2,654,390   $ 2,548,616  
Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 935,596   $ 597,694   $ 341,925   $ 49,064   $ 53,751  
                               
Investment Securities - QTD Average                              
Taxable securities $ 4,265,545   $ 2,471,291   $ 1,757,234   $ 1,534,742   $ 1,642,083  
Tax exempt securities   2,157,076     1,919,919     1,528,127     1,155,099     866,944  
Total investment securities - QTD average $ 6,422,621   $ 4,391,210   $ 3,285,361   $ 2,689,841   $ 2,509,027  
                               


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Loans            
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30  
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
($ in thousands)            
Loan Portfolio - End of Period            
Consumer            
Credit cards $ 177,634   $ 175,458   $ 188,845   $ 180,848   $ 184,348  
Other consumer   181,712     172,965     202,379     182,768     214,024  
Total consumer   359,346     348,423     391,224     363,616     398,372  
Real Estate            
Construction   1,428,165     1,451,841     1,596,255     1,853,360     2,010,256  
Single-family residential   1,608,028     1,730,056     1,880,673     1,997,070     2,207,087  
Other commercial real estate   5,332,655     5,638,010     5,746,863     6,132,823     6,316,444  
Total real estate   8,368,848     8,819,907     9,223,791     9,983,253     10,533,787  
Commercial            
Commercial   2,074,729     2,444,700     2,574,386     2,907,798     3,038,216  
Agricultural   193,462     155,921     175,905     241,687     217,715  
Total commercial   2,268,191     2,600,621     2,750,291     3,149,485     3,255,931  
Other   389,967     426,922     535,591     521,088     418,810  
Total Loans $ 11,386,352   $ 12,195,873   $ 12,900,897   $ 14,017,442   $ 14,606,900  
             


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality          
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands)          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 235,116     $ 238,050     $ 248,251     $ 231,641     $ 243,195  
                                       
Loans charged off                                      
Credit cards   1,046       1,003       787       832       1,053  
Other consumer   411       702       960       1,091       592  
Real estate   439       1,687       10,415       1,153       1,824  
Commercial   309       859       8,199       4,327       35,687  
Total loans charged off   2,205       4,251       20,361       7,403       39,156  
                                       
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                                      
Credit cards   244       290       241       276       272  
Other consumer   425       304       355       366       301  
Real estate   1,523       403       431       120       253  
Commercial   2,147       320       1,835       936       98  
Total recoveries   4,339       1,317       2,862       1,698       924  
Net loans charged off   (2,134 )     2,934       17,499       5,705       38,232  
Provision for credit losses on loans   (10,011 )     -       7,298       22,315       26,678  
Balance, end of quarter $ 227,239     $ 235,116     $ 238,050     $ 248,251     $ 231,641  
                                       
Non-performing assets                                      
Non-performing loans                                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 80,282     $ 114,856     $ 122,879     $ 167,713     $ 131,383  
Loans past due 90 days or more   653       635       578       174       494  
Total non-performing loans   80,935       115,491       123,457       167,887       131,877  
Other non-performing assets                                      
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   15,239       11,168       18,393       12,590       14,111  
Other non-performing assets   1,062       1,229       2,016       1,983       2,008  
Total other non-performing assets   16,301       12,397       20,409       14,573       16,119  
Total non-performing assets $ 97,236     $ 127,888     $ 143,866     $ 182,460     $ 147,996  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 4,436     $ 3,805     $ 3,138     $ 3,379     $ 3,960  
           
Ratios          
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   2.00 %     1.93 %     1.85 %     1.77 %     1.59 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   281 %     204 %     193 %     148 %     176 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.71 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     1.20 %     0.90 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)          
to total assets   0.43 %     0.56 %     0.66 %     0.87 %     0.69 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.42 %     0.55 %     0.64 %     0.85 %     0.68 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   -0.07 %     0.10 %     0.52 %     0.16 %     1.04 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to          
total credit card loans   1.78 %     1.39 %     1.15 %     1.20 %     1.67 %
           


Simmons First National Corporation                   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                      
(Unaudited)                      
  Three Months Ended
Jun 2021 		  Three Months Ended
Mar 2021 		  Three Months Ended
Jun 2020
($ in thousands) Average
Balance
 		  Income/
Expense
 		  Yield/
Rate
   Average
Balance
 		  Income/
Expense
 		  Yield/
Rate
   Average
Balance
 		  Income/
Expense
 		  Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                    
Earning assets:                                                    
Interest bearing balances due from banks                                                    
and federal funds sold $ 2,703,920   $ 651   0.10%   $ 3,477,989   $ 798   0.09%   $ 2,190,878   $ 603   0.11%
Investment securities - taxable   4,265,545     14,594   1.37%     2,471,291     10,120   1.66%     1,642,083     7,131   1.75%
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   2,157,076     16,899   3.14%     1,919,919     15,439   3.26%     866,944     8,434   3.91%
Mortgage loans held for sale   49,262     386   3.14%     97,409     639   2.66%     86,264     668   3.11%
Loans - including fees (FTE)   11,783,839     138,987   4.73%     12,518,300     146,601   4.75%     14,731,306     177,168   4.84%
Total interest earning assets (FTE)   20,959,642     171,517   3.28%     20,484,908     173,597   3.44%     19,517,475     194,004   4.00%
Non-earning assets   2,298,279           2,253,913           2,304,798      
Total assets $ 23,257,921         $ 22,738,821         $ 21,822,273      
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing transaction and                      
savings accounts $ 10,403,932   $ 4,721   0.18%   $ 10,093,868   $ 6,088   0.24%   $ 9,138,563   $ 7,203   0.32%
Time deposits   2,930,025     6,061   0.83%     3,043,000     7,091   0.95%     3,057,153     10,803   1.42%
Total interest bearing deposits   13,333,957     10,782   0.32%     13,136,868     13,179   0.41%     12,195,716     18,006   0.59%
Federal funds purchased and securities                      
sold under agreement to repurchase   240,876     192   0.32%     307,540     245   0.32%     392,633     337   0.35%
Other borrowings   1,340,008     4,897   1.47%     1,341,059     4,802   1.45%     1,395,109     4,963   1.43%
Subordinated notes and debentures   383,078     4,565   4.78%     382,943     4,527   4.79%     387,422     4,667   4.84%
Total interest bearing liabilities   15,297,919     20,436   0.54%     15,168,410     22,753   0.61%     14,370,880     27,973   0.78%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                    
Non-interest bearing deposits   4,826,927           4,419,136           4,354,781      
Other liabilities   151,699           177,819           216,508      
Total liabilities   20,276,545           19,765,365           18,942,169      
Stockholders' equity   2,981,376           2,973,456           2,880,104      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,257,921         $ 22,738,821         $ 21,822,273      
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 151,081         $ 150,844         $ 166,031    
Net interest spread (FTE)     2.74%       2.83%       3.22%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date     2.89%       2.99%       3.42%
                       
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date     2.94%       2.99%       3.55%
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)   2.78%       2.86%       3.18%
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)     4.54%       4.53%       4.52%
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     2.82%       2.86%       3.30%
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     4.54%       4.53%       4.69%
                       
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data            
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30  
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  
($ in thousands, except share data)            
QUARTER-TO-DATE            
Financial Highlights - GAAP            
Net Income $ 74,911     $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789    
Diluted earnings per share   0.69       0.62       0.49       0.60       0.54    
Return on average assets   1.29 %     1.20 %     0.96 %     1.20 %     1.08 %  
Return on average common equity   10.08 %     9.20 %     7.13 %     8.91 %     8.21 %  
Return on tangible common equity   17.25 %     15.85 %     12.48 %     15.45 %     14.55 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.89 %     2.99 %     3.22 %     3.21 %     3.42 %  
FTE adjustment   4,548       4,163       3,482       2,864       2,350    
Amortization of intangibles   3,333       3,344       3,351       3,362       3,369    
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,462       2,470       2,475       2,483       2,489    
Average diluted shares outstanding   108,822,175       108,655,293       108,888,264       109,207,294       109,130,866    
Shares repurchased under plan   -       130,916       1,034,364       -       -    
Average price of shares repurchased   -       23.53       19.36       -       -    
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.18       0.18       0.17       0.17       0.17    
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)            
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 75,435     $ 63,995     $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147    
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.69       0.59       0.57       0.63       0.55    
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   2.78 %     2.86 %     3.04 %     3.02 %     3.18 %  
Accretable yield on acquired loans   5,619       6,630       8,999       8,948       11,723    
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.93 %     57.43 %     54.93 %     53.75 %     51.13 %  
Core return on average assets (1)   1.30 %     1.14 %     1.13 %     1.25 %     1.11 %  
Core return on average common equity (1)   10.15 %     8.73 %     8.34 %     9.24 %     8.40 %  
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   17.36 %     15.08 %     14.51 %     16.00 %     14.87 %  
YEAR-TO-DATE            
Financial Highlights - GAAP            
Net Income $ 142,318     $ 67,407     $ 254,852     $ 201,897     $ 136,012    
Diluted earnings per share   1.31       0.62       2.31       1.83       1.22    
Return on average assets   1.25 %     1.20 %     1.18 %     1.25 %     1.28 %  
Return on average common equity   9.64 %     9.20 %     8.72 %     9.27 %     9.45 %  
Return on tangible common equity   16.56 %     15.85 %     15.25 %     16.19 %     16.57 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.94 %     2.99 %     3.38 %     3.43 %     3.55 %  
FTE adjustment   4,548       4,163       11,001       7,519       4,655    
Amortization of intangibles   6,677       3,344       13,495       10,144       6,782    
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   4,932       2,470       9,968       7,493       5,010    
Average diluted shares outstanding   108,746,439       108,655,293       110,173,661       110,480,508       111,083,999    
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.18       0.18       0.68       0.51       0.34    
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)            
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 139,430     $ 63,995     $ 264,300     $ 202,323     $ 133,985    
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   1.28       0.59       2.40       1.83       1.21    
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   2.82 %     2.86 %     3.16 %     3.20 %     3.30 %  
Accretable yield on acquired loans   12,249       6,630       41,507       32,508       23,560    
Efficiency ratio (1)   57.18 %     57.43 %     54.33 %     54.14 %     54.33 %  
Core return on average assets (1)   1.22 %     1.14 %     1.22 %     1.26 %     1.26 %  
Core return on average common equity (1)   9.45 %     8.73 %     9.05 %     9.29 %     9.31 %  
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   16.23 %     15.08 %     15.79 %     16.22 %     16.33 %  
END OF PERIOD            
Book value per share $ 28.03     $ 27.04     $ 27.53     $ 26.98     $ 26.64    
Tangible book value per share   17.16       16.13       16.56       16.07       15.79    
Shares outstanding   108,386,669       108,345,732       108,077,662       109,023,781       108,994,389    
Full-time equivalent employees   2,783       2,817       2,827       2,840       2,906    
Total number of financial centers   198       198       204       226       226    
             
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.  
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.  
             


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date  
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands, except per share data)                                      
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Net Income $ 74,911     $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (445 )     (5,477 )     (275 )     -       (2,204 )
Merger-related costs   686       233       731       902       1,830  
Early retirement program   -       -       62       2,346       493  
Branch right-sizing (net)   468       625       11,696       72       1,721  
Tax effect (1)   (185 )     1,207       (3,192 )     (867 )     (482 )
Net non-core items   524       (3,412 )     9,022       2,453       1,358  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 75,435     $ 63,995     $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147  
                                       
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69     $ 0.62     $ 0.49     $ 0.60     $ 0.54  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.01 )     (0.05 )     -       -       (0.02 )
Merger-related costs   0.01       -       -       0.01       0.02  
Early retirement program   -       -       -       0.02       -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   -       0.01       0.11       -       0.02  
Tax effect (1)   -       0.01       (0.03 )     -       (0.01 )
Net non-core items   -       (0.03 )     0.08       0.03       0.01  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.69     $ 0.59     $ 0.57     $ 0.63     $ 0.55  
                                       
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.                                      
           
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
           
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
   Other income $ 8,110     $ 10,260     $ 10,557     $ 5,380     $ 9,809  
Non-core items (1)   (445 )     (5,477 )     (275 )     (370 )     (2,204 )
   Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 7,665     $ 4,783     $ 10,282     $ 5,010     $ 7,605  
                                       
   Non-interest expense $ 115,466     $ 113,793     $ 126,628     $ 117,316     $ 116,177  
Non-core items (1)   (1,154 )     (858 )     (12,489 )     (3,690 )     (4,044 )
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 114,312     $ 112,935     $ 114,139     $ 113,626     $ 112,133  
                                       
   Salaries and employee benefits $ 60,261     $ 60,340     $ 55,762     $ 61,144     $ 57,644  
Non-core items (1)   -       -       (144 )     (2,448 )     (493 )
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 60,261     $ 60,340     $ 55,618     $ 58,696     $ 57,151  
                                       
   Merger related costs $ 686     $ 233     $ 731     $ 902     $ 1,830  
Non-core items (1)   (686 )     (233 )     (731 )     (902 )     (1,830 )
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                                       
   Other operating expenses $ 38,007     $ 36,854     $ 52,835     $ 36,546     $ 38,230  
Non-core items (1)   (89 )     (208 )     (10,270 )     (11 )     (1,662 )
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 37,918     $ 36,646     $ 42,565     $ 36,535     $ 36,568  
           
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
 


Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date  
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Net Income $ 142,318     $ 67,407     $ 254,852     $ 201,897     $ 136,012  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (5,922 )     (5,477 )     (8,368 )     (8,093 )     (8,093 )
Merger-related costs   919       233       4,531       3,800       2,898  
Early retirement program   -       -       2,901       2,839       493  
Branch right-sizing (net)   1,093       625       13,727       2,031       1,959  
Tax effect (1)   1,022       1,207       (3,343 )     (151 )     716  
Net non-core items   (2,888 )     (3,412 )     9,448       426       (2,027 )
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 139,430     $ 63,995     $ 264,300     $ 202,323     $ 133,985  
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.31     $ 0.62     $ 2.31     $ 1.83     $ 1.22  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.06 )     (0.05 )     (0.07 )     (0.07 )     (0.07 )
Merger-related costs   0.01       -       0.04       0.03       0.03  
Early retirement program   -       -       0.03       0.02       -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   0.01       0.01       0.12       0.02       0.02  
Tax effect (1)   0.01       0.01       (0.03 )     -       0.01  
Net non-core items   (0.03 )     (0.03 )     0.09       -       (0.01 )
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.28     $ 0.59     $ 2.40     $ 1.83     $ 1.21  
                                       
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.          
           
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
           
YEAR-TO-DATE          
   Other income $ 18,370     $ 10,260     $ 38,547     $ 27,990     $ 22,610  
Non-core items (1)   (5,922 )     (5,477 )     (8,738 )     (8,463 )     (8,093 )
   Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 12,448     $ 4,783     $ 29,809     $ 19,527     $ 14,517  
                                       
   Non-interest expense $ 229,259     $ 113,793     $ 487,585     $ 360,957     $ 243,641  
Non-core items (1)   (2,012 )     (858 )     (21,529 )     (9,040 )     (5,350 )
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 227,247     $ 112,935     $ 466,056     $ 351,917     $ 238,291  
                                       
   Salaries and employee benefits $ 120,601     $ 60,340     $ 242,474     $ 186,712     $ 125,568  
Non-core items (1)   -       -       (3,085 )     (2,941 )     (493 )
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 120,601     $ 60,340     $ 239,389     $ 183,771     $ 125,075  
                                       
   Merger related costs $ 919     $ 233     $ 4,531     $ 3,800     $ 2,898  
Non-core items (1)   (919 )     (233 )     (4,531 )     (3,800 )     (2,898 )
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                                       
   Other operating expenses $ 74,861     $ 36,854     $ 168,050     $ 115,215     $ 78,669  
Non-core items (1)   (297 )     (208 )     (12,155 )     (1,885 )     (1,874 )
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 74,564     $ 36,646     $ 155,895     $ 113,330     $ 76,795  
                                       
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
           


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
           
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,038,599     $ 2,930,008     $ 2,975,889     $ 2,941,474     $ 2,903,936  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )
Other intangible assets   (103,759 )     (107,091 )     (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )
Total intangibles   (1,179,064 )     (1,182,396 )     (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,859,535     $ 1,747,612     $ 1,789,474     $ 1,751,709     $ 1,721,348  
                                       
Total assets $ 23,423,159     $ 23,348,117     $ 22,359,752     $ 21,437,395     $ 21,903,684  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )
Other intangible assets   (103,759 )     (107,091 )     (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )
Total intangibles   (1,179,064 )     (1,182,396 )     (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )
Tangible assets $ 22,244,095     $ 22,165,721     $ 21,173,337     $ 20,247,630     $ 20,721,096  
                                       
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans   (441,353 )     (797,629 )     (904,673 )     (970,488 )     (963,712 )
Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 22,981,806     $ 22,550,488     $ 21,455,079     $ 20,466,907     $ 20,939,972  
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 21,802,742     $ 21,368,092     $ 20,268,664     $ 19,277,142     $ 19,757,384  
                                       
Ratio of equity to assets   12.98 %     12.55 %     13.31 %     13.72 %     13.26 %
Ratio of equity to assets excluding PPP loans   13.23 %     13.00 %     13.87 %     14.38 %     13.87 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.36 %     7.88 %     8.45 %     8.65 %     8.31 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans   8.53 %     8.18 %     8.83 %     9.09 %     8.71 %
                                       
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share          
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,038,599     $ 2,930,008     $ 2,975,889     $ 2,941,474     $ 2,903,936  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,765 )
Other intangible assets   (103,759 )     (107,091 )     (111,110 )     (114,460 )     (117,823 )
Total intangibles   (1,179,064 )     (1,182,396 )     (1,186,415 )     (1,189,765 )     (1,182,588 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,859,535     $ 1,747,612     $ 1,789,474     $ 1,751,709     $ 1,721,348  
Shares of common stock outstanding   108,386,669       108,345,732       108,077,662       109,023,781       108,994,389  
Book value per common share $ 28.03     $ 27.04     $ 27.53     $ 26.98     $ 26.64  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.16     $ 16.13     $ 16.56     $ 16.07     $ 15.79  
           
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Excluding Average PPP Loans      
           
Total Tier 1 capital $ 2,000,023     $ 1,939,868     $ 1,884,563     $ 1,868,173     $ 1,820,488  
           
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 22,244,118     $ 21,668,406     $ 20,765,127     $ 20,652,454     $ 20,742,824  
Average PPP loans   (707,296 )     (891,070 )     (937,544 )     (967,152 )     (645,172 )
Adjusted average assets excluding average PPP loans $ 21,536,822     $ 20,777,336     $ 19,827,583     $ 19,685,302     $ 20,097,652  
                                       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.99 %     8.95 %     9.08 %     9.05 %     8.78 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio excluding average PPP loans   9.29 %     9.34 %     9.50 %     9.49 %     9.06 %
 


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands)                                      
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets          
           
Net income $ 74,911     $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   524       (3,412 )     9,022       2,453       1,358  
Core earnings $ 75,435     $ 63,995     $ 61,977     $ 68,338     $ 60,147  
                                       
Average total assets $ 23,257,921     $ 22,738,821     $ 21,852,094     $ 21,765,321     $ 21,822,273  
           
Return on average assets   1.29 %     1.20 %     0.96 %     1.20 %     1.08 %
Core return on average assets   1.30 %     1.14 %     1.13 %     1.25 %     1.11 %
           
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity          
           
Net income $ 74,911     $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,462       2,470       2,475       2,483       2,489  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 77,373     $ 69,877     $ 55,430     $ 68,368     $ 61,278  
                                       
Net non-core items, net of taxes   524       (3,412 )     9,022       2,453       1,358  
Core earnings   75,435       63,995       61,977       68,338       60,147  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,462       2,470       2,475       2,483       2,489  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 77,897     $ 66,465     $ 64,452     $ 70,821     $ 62,636  
                                       
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,980,609     $ 2,972,689     $ 2,955,865     $ 2,942,045     $ 2,879,337  
Average intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,075,305 )     (1,064,893 )     (1,064,955 )
Other intangibles   (105,785 )     (109,850 )     (113,098 )     (116,385 )     (120,111 )
Total average intangibles   (1,181,090 )     (1,185,155 )     (1,188,403 )     (1,181,278 )     (1,185,066 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,799,519     $ 1,787,534     $ 1,767,462     $ 1,760,767     $ 1,694,271  
                                       
Return on average common equity   10.08 %     9.20 %     7.13 %     8.91 %     8.21 %
Return on tangible common equity   17.25 %     15.85 %     12.48 %     15.45 %     14.55 %
Core return on average common equity   10.15 %     8.73 %     8.34 %     9.24 %     8.40 %
Core return on tangible common equity   17.36 %     15.08 %     14.51 %     16.00 %     14.87 %
                                       
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)          
           
Non-interest expense $ 115,466     $ 113,793     $ 126,628     $ 117,316     $ 116,177  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (1,154 )     (858 )     (12,489 )     (3,690 )     (4,044 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (863 )     (343 )     (545 )     (600 )     (242 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,333 )     (3,344 )     (3,351 )     (3,362 )     (3,369 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 110,116     $ 109,248     $ 110,243     $ 109,664     $ 108,522  
                                       
Net-interest income $ 146,533     $ 146,681     $ 154,960     $ 153,610     $ 163,681  
Non-interest income   47,924       50,340       42,549       70,218       48,806  
Non-core non-interest income adjustment   (445 )     (5,477 )     (275 )     (370 )     (2,204 )
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   4,548       4,163       3,482       2,864       2,350  
Gain on sale of securities   (5,127 )     (5,471 )     (16 )     (22,305 )     (390 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 193,433     $ 190,236     $ 200,700     $ 204,017     $ 212,243  
                                       
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.93 %     57.43 %     54.93 %     53.75 %     51.13 %
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
   


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)    
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 		  Mar 31
 		  Dec 31
 		  Sep 30
 		  Jun 30
(Unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
($ in thousands)                                      
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income $ 146,533     $ 146,681     $ 154,960     $ 153,610     $ 163,681  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   4,548       4,163       3,482       2,864       2,350  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   151,081       150,844       158,442       156,474       166,031  
           
Total accretable yield   (5,619 )     (6,630 )     (8,999 )     (8,948 )     (11,723 )
Core net interest income $ 145,462     $ 144,214     $ 149,443     $ 147,526     $ 154,308  
                                       
PPP loan and additional liquidity interest income   (9,445 )     (12,257 )     (6,983 )   $ (6,131 )   $ (5,623 )
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 141,636     $ 138,587     $ 151,459     $ 150,343     $ 160,408  
                                       
Average earning assets $ 20,959,642     $ 20,484,908     $ 19,573,651     $ 19,415,314     $ 19,517,475  
Average PPP loan balance and additional liquidity   (2,659,831 )     (3,617,567 )     (2,837,125 )   $ (2,359,928 )   $ (2,071,411 )
Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 18,299,811     $ 16,867,341     $ 16,736,526     $ 17,055,386     $ 17,446,064  
                                       
Net interest margin   2.89 %     2.99 %     3.22 %     3.21 %     3.42 %
Core net interest margin   2.78 %     2.86 %     3.04 %     3.02 %     3.18 %
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity   3.10 %     3.33 %     3.60 %     3.51 %     3.70 %
           
Calculation of Core Loan Yield          
           
Loan interest income (FTE) $ 138,987     $ 146,601     $ 160,306     $ 163,379     $ 177,168  
Total accretable yield   (5,619 )     (6,630 )     (8,999 )     (8,948 )     (11,723 )
Core loan interest income $ 133,368     $ 139,971     $ 151,307     $ 154,431     $ 165,445  
PPP loan interest income   (8,958 )     (11,652 )     (6,457 )   $ (5,782 )   $ (3,733 )
Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 124,410     $ 128,319     $ 144,850     $ 148,649     $ 161,712  
                                       
Average loan balance $ 11,783,839     $ 12,518,300     $ 13,457,077     $ 14,315,014     $ 14,731,306  
Average PPP loan balance   (707,296 )     (891,070 )     (937,544 )   $ (967,152 )   $ (645,172 )
Average loan balance without PPP loans $ 11,076,543     $ 11,627,230     $ 12,519,533     $ 13,347,862     $ 14,086,134  
                                       
Core loan yield   4.54 %     4.53 %     4.47 %     4.29 %     4.52 %
Core loan yield without PPP loans   4.51 %     4.48 %     4.60 %     4.43 %     4.62 %
           
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings        
           
Net income available to common stockholders $ 74,911     $ 67,407     $ 52,955     $ 65,885     $ 58,789  
Provision for income taxes   17,018       14,363       10,970       17,633       15,593  
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments)   (12,951 )     1,445       6,943       22,981       21,915  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (5,127 )     (5,471 )     (16 )     (22,305 )     (390 )
Net pre-tax non-core items   709       (4,619 )     12,214       3,320       1,840  
Adjusted Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 74,560     $ 73,125     $ 83,066     $ 87,514     $ 97,747  
             