Capricor Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Karimah Es Sabar to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (“Capricor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases, today announced the appointment of Karimah Es Sabar to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Es Sabar is a highly regarded and established leader in life sciences industry and brings over 35 years of global business management experience to Capricor.

“I am delighted to welcome Ms. Es Sabar to our Board of Directors,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s CEO. “Her extensive work experience and background across biotech and pharma industries, start-ups and venture capital will complement our current makeup of the Board. Over the course of her career, she has demonstrated leadership in business development, strategic alliances and global collaborations across the life science industry and her experience and forward-thinking vision will make her a tremendous asset to our team. Additionally, she successfully directed the global launch of two first-in-class vaccine and biotherapeutic products and we look forward to her guidance as we embark on Capricor’s next phase of growth.”

Ms. Es Sabar commented, “It is a pleasure to join Capricor’s Board at this exciting stage in their development. The Company is an innovative leader with its late-stage CAP-1002 cell therapy program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy as well as its unique exosomes platform that has demonstrated such promising potential in early development. I believe that the outstanding team and Board at Capricor is well positioned to advance these programs and deliver meaningful therapeutic innovations to address critical unmet needs of patients.”

Ms. Es Sabar brings over 35 years of biopharma leadership, drug development, venture investing and transactional experience to Capricor’s Board. Currently, she holds the position of CEO and Partner at Quark Venture LP, leading their global health sciences enterprise. Prior to Quark Venture, Ms. Es Sabar was President and CEO responsible for developing and executing on the overall strategic direction, at the Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD), Canada’s national drug development and commercialization centre. Prior to this, Ms. Es Sabar held senior management positions with multinational pharmaceutical companies, most notably as Director International Division, and later Head Marketing and Business Development at Pasteur Merieux Connaught (Sanofi Pasteur) based in Toronto. Ms. Es Sabar holds degrees in Neurochemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry from the Institute of Psychiatry, University of London and University of Salford Manchester, and an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

