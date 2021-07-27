Clever Leaves and Biopharmaceutical Research Company to Partner for Landmark Cannabis Research Study in Collaboration with the University of California, Davis

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, and Biopharmaceutical Research Company (“BRC”), a specialty pharmaceutical company that holds federal licenses for importing, analyzing and manufacturing controlled substances in the U.S., today announced a joint partnership with the intent to study the DNA sequence variation of three Clever Leaves’ cannabis cultivars as part of their Project Change Lives campaign. The University of California, Davis (“UC Davis”), through an accepted research sponsorship from BRC, will lead the extraction and analysis of DNA to elucidate genetic variants taken from various genetic lines of Cannabis sativa.

The initiative is part of Project Change Lives; Clever Leaves’ $25M product pledge to aid cannabis research in the U.S. The collaboration represents the Company’s first funded study with a research institution in the United States

Project Change Lives is a US-based initiative sponsored by Clever Leaves, whereby the Company has pledged to contribute up to USD$25,000,000 retail value of medical cannabis products to any eligible U.S. organization to help advance scientific research into the potential medical benefits of cannabinoids. By sponsoring Project Change Lives, Clever Leaves is offering to provide a historic amount of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to leading research institutions in one of the most advanced pharmaceutical markets in the world.

UC Davis will be the first major research institution to collaborate in the investigation of Clever Leaves’ Colombian and Portuguese, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis as part of Project Change Lives.

Clever Leaves will provide three of its cultivars to BRC for analysis at their facilities. Researchers from UC Davis will extract DNA for sequencing and analysis from the cannabis samples at the BRC facilities. The UC Davis scientists will also test new approaches to extract RNA from dried material. If successful, researchers will analyze the data to quantify global gene expression and will use available pipelines to determine differential gene expression between the three lines sampled. These data will provide foundational information to initiate new crosses and a breeding pipeline for the future to ensure the genetic variation of Cannabis sativa can be utilized to provide novel and unique medicinal cannabis for new pharmaceuticals.