Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Provides Progress Report on Fiscal Year End Audit and Plans to Become Fully SEC Reporting

Claymont, Delaware, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) previously announced that it had engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah (“Pinnacle”) as its independent auditor.

Today, we are happy to update that the fiscal year-end audit is progressing, and the auditors have received supporting documents for their review.

Mr. Louis Shefsky, President of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., commented, “This is exciting news for GSPT. We are progressing on schedule and striving to become a fully reporting company very soon. The next step for us will be to up-list to the OTCQB and file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).”

Once our audited financial statements and subsequent period review engagements are complete, GSPT will complete the requisite filings with OTCMarkets to obtain a listing on OTCQB. It is the Company’s hope that it will be able to up-list to the OTCQB before the end of the year. Thereafter, the Company intends to complete filings with the SEC to become a fully reporting issuer.

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009.  As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





