Alignment Health Plan Enters Arizona Via Agreement with Arizona Care Network

“Across our existing markets, Alignment Health Plan members enjoy both improved clinical outcomes and an improved patient experience, even as we reduce the cost of care – a model that we are able to expand and repeat consistently as we continue to grow into Arizona and elsewhere,” said Rajesh Shrestha, president, new markets and chief business officer, Alignment Healthcare. “Alignment’s mission to improve care one person at a time is more important now than ever before, and Arizona Care Network shares our commitment to high-quality and proactive care for seniors across the state.”

ORANGE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the expansion of its award-winning health plan into Maricopa and Pima counties in Arizona in 2022. In collaboration with Phoenix-based Arizona Care Network (ACN), reaching nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in the region. Pending regulatory approval, HMO and PPO options from Alignment Health Plan will be available in Arizona for Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15.

With Arizona Care Network’s robust group of 5,500 medical providers across over 2,000 locations, including the services offered by Abrazo Health and Dignity Health in greater Phoenix, Carondelet Health Network in Tucson and parts of Southern Arizona, Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment will have access to affordable and value-based care.

“Arizona Care Network and our affiliated health systems, Abrazo Health, Carondelet Health Network and Dignity Health, are pleased to join Alignment Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage network. ACN is looking forward to collaborating on delivering exceptional care to those Medicare beneficiaries enrolled with Alignment Health Plan,” said Todd Ricotta, chief operating officer, Arizona Care Network.

In October, nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Pima and Maricopa counties will be able to choose from Alignment’s HMO and PPO plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period for the 2022 plan year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Seniors can take advantage of popular Alignment benefits such as virtual exercise classes; and leverage Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service to provide a personalized and real-time health care experience for members.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com or www.azcarenetwork.org.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

About Arizona Care Network

Arizona Care Network (ACN) is a high-performing network of healthcare providers and care facilities that collaborate to improve quality of care and create a better patient experience. ACN is a joint venture of Abrazo Health (owned and operated by Tenet Healthcare) and Dignity Health (owned and operated by CommonSpirit Health), and includes affiliations with Tenet-based Carondelet Health Network facilities and providers to deliver medical services to patients in Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona.

