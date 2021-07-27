checkAd

Bionano Genomics Announces a Record Number of Optical Genome Mapping Presentations Scheduled to Appear at the Annual Cancer Genomics Consortium Meeting from August 1st - 4th, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a record number of optical genome mapping (OGM) presentations scheduled to appear at the annual Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) meeting being held from August 1 - 4, 2021. Across this four-day event, the meeting features 10 presentations by Bionano’s Saphyr customers highlighting the benefits of OGM for clinical research applications in solid tumor analysis, hematological malignancies, products of conception, prenatal and postnatal constitutional genetics.

In 2020, more than 500 participants from around the globe attended the CGC’s virtual meeting and attendance for this year’s four-day event is anticipated to be even higher. The 10 upcoming presentations featuring Saphyr-generated OGM data are listed below along with the associated application areas:

OGM Application Area Presenter Affiliation Presentation Title  
Solid Tumor Analysis Dr. Miriam Bornhorst Children's National Hospital Optical genome mapping reveals novel structural variants in pediatric high grade gliomas.  
Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal Augusta University Clinical utility and feasibility of adopting optical genome mapping for chromosomal characterization of solid tumors.  
Hematological Malignancies Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna MD Anderson Cancer Center Optical genome mapping for chromosomal structural variants analysis in hematological malignancies.  
Dr. Gordana Raca Children's Hospital Los Angeles Complementarity of RNA sequencing and optical genome mapping in detection of rare fusions in pediatric B-ALL.  
Dr. Victoria Stinnett The Johns Hopkins University Adoption of optical genome mapping in clinical cancer cytogenetic laboratory: A stepwise approach.  
Dr. Guilin Tang UT MD Anderson Cancer Center Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Genomic Complexity and Detects Novel Genetic Abnormalities in T-Lymphoblastic Leukemia.  
Dr. Jia-Chi Wang City of Hope National Medical Center Integrative cytogenomics studies using optical genome mapping in two cases with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.  
Prenatal Genetics Nikhil Sahajpal Augusta University Next-generation cytogenetics: Proposal for a cost-effective approach for comprehensive testing of prenatal cases.  
Products of Conception Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal Augusta University Optical genome mapping and SNP microarray: integrated workflow for optimizing analysis of products of conception.  
Postnatal/Constitutional Genetics Dr. Thuy Phung University of South Alabama Genomic structural variations in lymphatic anomalies.  
         

“We are thrilled to see the broad adoption of OGM by members of the CGC community of clinical researchers, who have rigorously compared the performance of OGM to the standard of care methods, such as, Karyotyping, FISH and other targeted tests,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Bionano Genomics.  “In all the presentations, there are recurring themes of increased sensitivity, higher success rates and an easier workflow using OGM for the detection of clinically relevant structural variations in prenatal, postnatal/constitutional genetics, blood cancers and solid tumor applications.” 

