Bionano Genomics Announces a Record Number of Optical Genome Mapping Presentations Scheduled to Appear at the Annual Cancer Genomics Consortium Meeting from August 1st - 4th, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a record number of optical genome mapping (OGM) presentations scheduled to appear at the annual Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) meeting being held from August 1 - 4, 2021. Across this four-day event, the meeting features 10 presentations by Bionano’s Saphyr customers highlighting the benefits of OGM for clinical research applications in solid tumor analysis, hematological malignancies, products of conception, prenatal and postnatal constitutional genetics.



In 2020, more than 500 participants from around the globe attended the CGC’s virtual meeting and attendance for this year’s four-day event is anticipated to be even higher. The 10 upcoming presentations featuring Saphyr-generated OGM data are listed below along with the associated application areas: