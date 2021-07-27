checkAd

AgroFresh Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that it will release second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.  

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET where members of the executive management team will discuss second quarter results with additional comments and details. The conference call and supplemental earnings presentation will be available live over the internet through the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agrofresh.com. To participate on the live call listeners in the United States may dial 855-327-6837 and international listeners may dial 631-891-4304.

A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website and telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, August 10, 2021, through August 24, 2021. Listeners in the United States may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 10015941.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

Contact:

For AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek - Investor Relations
ICR Inc.
Jeff.Sonnek@icrinc.com
646-277-1263





