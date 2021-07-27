checkAd

LAVA Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Amy Garabedian as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Amy Garabedian as general counsel and corporate secretary. Ms. Garabedian is a seasoned leader with extensive corporate and transactional expertise within the life science industry.

“We are very pleased to welcome Amy to our executive team. Amy’s proven experience across a wide range of complex strategic legal and corporate matters in life sciences will be invaluable as our differentiated pipeline of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for both solid and hematological malignancies further advances into the clinic,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics.

Ms. Garabedian stated, “I have spent my career combining my passion for science and law to create innovative business solutions to help improve the lives of patients. LAVA is well-positioned to be a leader in developing selective and transformative cancer treatments and I look forward to helping shape our evolving business, science, development programs and efforts to bring bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to patients during this important stage of significant growth and opportunity.”

Amy Garabedian has over 15-years of experience advising pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies from early-stage start-ups to multi-national public companies. Most recently, Ms. Garabedian served as associate general counsel of Spark Therapeutics (Roche) where she helped drive the successful U.S. launch of the first gene therapy and led key business development transactions enabling pre-clinical, clinical and commercial product development. She holds a B.S. in genetics and developmental biology from Penn State University, a M.S. in regulatory affairs from Temple University and a J.D. from Widener University Delaware School of Law.

About LAVA
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company’s innovative approach utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells via the triggering of Vγ9Vδ2 T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating LAVA-051 in patients with certain hematological malignancies is enrolling patients. The Company currently estimates to have data from the Phase 1 dose escalation phase of the study in the first half of 2022 with top line clinical data from the Phase 2a expansion cohorts expected in the second half of 2022. The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with prostate cancer in the second half of 2021. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

