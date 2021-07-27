checkAd

Kalera - Andrea Weiss Joins Kalera as Adviser and Proposed for Board of Directors

Weiss, a seasoned independent director of a number of public company boards, brings deep experience in digital transformation, corporate governance, social responsibility and diversity and inclusion, as Kalera prepares for continued rapid domestic and international expansion.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL: Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest-growing and largest vertical farming companies in the world and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, today announced Andrea M. Weiss as adviser to its Board of Directors. In this role, Ms. Weiss will work closely with Kalera’s Board of Directors as they prepare the firm for a future U.S. listing of its stock. She will also be presented as a candidate for the Board of Directors.

Ms. Weiss is the CEO and founder of The O Alliance, a consulting firm she founded focused on digital transformation of consumer product and retail businesses. She is considered a pioneer in omni-channel and seamless commerce. Her global client base includes leading brands in Europe, Latin America, Canada and the United States, as well as global technology and private equity firms. Prior to founding The O Alliance in 2014, Weiss had a 30 year career with consumer and fashion industry leaders; including as Chairman of the Board of Madrid-based, Grupo Cortefiel, S.A. (now Tendam), Chief Stores Officer of L Brands, President of GUESS Inc., and held executive positions with The Walt Disney Company and ANN Inc.

Presently, Ms. Weiss is member of the Board of Directors of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Nasdaq:CBRL), where she chairs the public responsibility committee and serves on the audit committee, RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT), where she is on the compensation committee and O’Reilly Auto Parts (Nasdaq: ORLY) and Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) where she is on the audit committees. Previously, she also chaired the transformation committee at Bed Bath and Beyond. Her previous public boards, include Nutrisystem, Pep Boys, GSI Commerce, Chicos FAS and eDiets, and her board service roles includes chair of nominating/governance and compensation committees.

