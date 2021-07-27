checkAd

Radius Health Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

  • Added 5,000+ new TYMLOS patients in Q2, 2021, up 40+% vs. Q2, 2020 and 3% vs. Q1, 2021
  • ATOM and wearABLe abaloparatide Phase 3 trial readouts remain on track for 2H, 2021
  • EU abaloparatide regulatory resubmission remains on schedule for Q4, 2021
  • Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) pivotal Phase 2/3 study to be initiated in Q4, 2021 or Q1, 2022
  • Q2, 2021 earnings results scheduled for August 5, 2021

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS), provided a business update today on the Company’s progress.

Abaloparatide

New patient adds for the U.S. TYMLOS business continue to grow. New TYMLOS patients in Q2, 2021 were up over 40% vs. the same period in 2020. New patients are defined as those patients who have been prescribed TYMLOS and subsequently filled their first prescription.

The Company’s focus on fracture patients and corresponding healthcare providers – as the primary patient target for TYMLOS – is deepening. To date in 2021, 80+% of our top 50 TYMLOS prescribers are fracture / bone health focused, a trend we see accelerating.

From a U.S. regulatory point of view, both pivotal studies, ATOM (Osteoporotic Men at High Risk of Fracture) and wearABLe (Transdermal System) are on track for topline readouts in 2H, 2021. Pending the wearABLe trial results and FDA approval, the Company intends to price the Transdermal System at a premium to TYMLOS.

On the European regulatory front, Radius completed scientific consultations with several EU member states in Q1, 2021, submitted a letter of intent to resubmit, completed a dossier review with the EMA, and is on track refile in Q4, 2021.

RAD011

The Company received clarity from the FDA following the Type C meeting in June. Radius plans to move forward with a seamless Phase 2/3 pivotal trial for PWS. RAD011 had previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation by the FDA.

Based on current plans, the pivotal trial will initiate in Q4, 2021 or Q1, 2022, with anticipated topline readout in the second half of 2024.

There are approximately 22,000 to 24,000 PWS patients in the U.S. To date, there are no approved therapies to treat the hyperphagia experienced with the disease. The Company is committed to working closely with caregivers, advocacy groups, and regulators – globally – to safely advance RAD011 for this orphan disease.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radius Health Business Update Added 5,000+ new TYMLOS patients in Q2, 2021, up 40+% vs. Q2, 2020 and 3% vs. Q1, 2021ATOM and wearABLe abaloparatide Phase 3 trial readouts remain on track for 2H, 2021EU abaloparatide regulatory resubmission remains on schedule for Q4, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
StorageVault Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board