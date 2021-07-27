checkAd

Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Complete Patient Enrollment in the ATTACK Phase 3 Registrational Clinical Trial of Sulbactam-Durlobactam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

            – First clinical trial to specifically study confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections–
            – Phase 3 top-line data readout now anticipated in early 4Q 2021 –

WALTHAM, Mass. and SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that patient enrollment in the ATTACK Phase 3 registrational clinical trial of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) is now complete, with top-line data readout anticipated early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

David Altarac, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Entasis, commented, “Completion of ATTACK enrollment is a significant milestone for our companies, and we thank the patients and their families, healthcare professionals and our partner, Zai Lab, for the collective efforts that enabled us to reach full enrollment during these challenging times. To our knowledge, ATTACK is the largest antibiotic-resistant, pathogen-specific registrational trial to be conducted globally and the first to focus specifically on carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections. We look forward to announcing top-line data in the coming months.”

Harald Reinhart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases at Zai Lab, stated, “Infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter spp. (CRAB) are extremely difficult to manage and associated with high mortality, as safe and effective antibiotics against such strains are often no longer available. In many countries, including China, this problematic pathogen is frequently isolated from patients in the ICU setting. We believe that SUL-DUR is uniquely suited to address this high unmet medical need and are proud that Chinese clinical centers contributed significantly to the ATTACK trial.”

ATTACK is a Phase 3 registrational trial that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR in patients with confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections. Part A of the trial, which evaluates the efficacy of SUL-DUR compared to colistin on a background of imipenem in patients with pneumonia and/or bloodstream infections, with 28-day all-cause mortality as the primary efficacy endpoint, has now enrolled over 120 patients, sufficient to complete the trial. Approximately one-quarter of the patients in Part A, the primary efficacy arm of the trial, were enrolled in China. Part B of the trial, which enrolled over 25 patients, is a non-randomized cohort of patients with confirmed Acinetobacter infections that are treated with SUL-DUR but are not eligible for Part A due to factors that could include colistin resistance, colistin intolerance or Acinetobacter infection in another body site unresponsive to colistin therapy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Complete Patient Enrollment in the ATTACK Phase 3 Registrational Clinical Trial of Sulbactam-Durlobactam             – First clinical trial to specifically study confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections–            – Phase 3 top-line data readout now anticipated in early 4Q 2021 – WALTHAM, Mass. and SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
StorageVault Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board