StepStone Group to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that the Company will release its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The conference call will also be made available in the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (United States) or 1-631-891-4304 (international).

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 24, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN is 10015839. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $427 billion of private markets allocations, including $86 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com  
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268





