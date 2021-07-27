checkAd

NOHO, INC. HOLDS SHAREHOLDER CALL AND PROVIDES GREEN ENERGY UPDATE

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

Shareholder Call Logistics

As previously announced, the shareholder call will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST-AZ, 11:00 AM PST, 2:00 PM EST.  The call will be held via Zoom and will be moderated to provide video from the NOHO team members and management and allow specific questions directly from shareholders.

All topics are open for discussion.  The call will be for one hour.

Registration is through Eventbrite: http://launchnoho.eventbrite.com/.

Green Energy

The Company is currently engaged in preliminary discussions with a green energy technology company, which holds patents in the area of distributed Renewable Energy Platforms (DREP).  The firm is in revenue and seeks additional capital to build a marketing and sales campaign in exchange for significant equity.  The patented technology is aimed at both farming and urban communities, as well as small-business and off-grid applications.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as they occur.  

More from NOHO – in addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon.  For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Noho, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact: IR@TheCampusCo.com

Attachment





