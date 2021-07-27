Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental, Divisions of Harsco Corporation, Once Again Named as Top 200 Environmental Firms by Leading Industry Publication

Clean Earth , one of the largest specialty waste processing companies in the U.S., placed #29 on the Top 200 list (jumping 19 spots from 2020) with more than $619 million in 2020 environmental revenue, and #7 on the Top 20 Hazardous Waste Firms ranking (up from #16 in 2020). Additional rankings include:

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that its Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental divisions have been named to the Engineering News-Record (ENR) annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list, both ranking in the Top 30.

Top 10 Firms by Type of Work: Clean Earth placed #9 for Construction/Remediation, the first time the Company has been listed in the category.

Top 30 All-Environmental Firms: Clean Earth ranked as #8 for the first time.

In 2020, Harsco completed its largest acquisition, acquiring Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions business and integrating it with Clean Earth to create a leading U.S. hazardous waste treatment, disposal and recycling company. Harsco aims to make it easy for customers to properly and sustainably manage their difficult-to-treat waste, a task easier said than done. To address this gap in the market, Harsco’s Clean Earth division recently launched the Fullcircle Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program, a concierge service that carefully and strategically analyzes waste before it even happens.

Harsco Environmental, a premier provider of material processing and environmental services to the global steel and metals industries, placed #27 on the Top 200 list with $674 million in 2020 environmental revenue. ENR’s list is also broken down into multiple notable subcategories, where Harsco Environmental ranks #10 in the Top 20 Firms Working in Non-U.S. Locations and #5 on the Top 20 Hazardous Waste Firms ranking.

“We are incredibly proud to have two divisions named to this prestigious industry list,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Harsco’s corporate vision is to be a global leader of environmental solutions by solving the biggest waste challenges of today. The accomplishments of Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental further support our pursuit of this goal every day, and our path towards providing customers with more sustainable solutions.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .