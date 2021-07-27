checkAd

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Completes Merger with SharpLink, Inc.

Corporate Name Changed to “SharpLink Gaming Ltd.” and Trading Expected to Commence on Nasdaq Capital Market Under Ticker “SBET” as Early as Wednesday, July 28

RA'ANANA, Israel and MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTSL) ("MTS" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced plan to merge with U.S.-based SharpLink, Inc. (“SharpLink”). The Company has been renamed SharpLink Gaming Ltd. and will be led by Robert Phythian as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, immediately prior to the closing of the merger, SharpLink completed a $6 million private placement with an existing institutional investor.  

In connection with the closing of the merger, the Company completed a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares. Following the merger and the reverse stock split, there will be approximately 14.8 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Subsequent to the closing of the merger and the effectiveness of the reverse split, the former SharpLink shareholders collectively own approximately 86% of the combined company (on a fully-diluted basis, including a stock option pool equal to 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares on a fully-diluted and as converted basis, and including ordinary shares underlying the Company’s Preferred A Shares and Preferred B Shares issued to an institutional investor in SharpLink in consideration for its SharpLink preferred stock) and prior MTS shareholders collectively own 14% of the combined company (including ordinary shares underlying existing warrants and options issued to MTS’s officers).

Trading in MTS will continue on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTSL” on a pre-reverse stock split basis. Nasdaq has approved SharpLink’s listing application, and SharpLink anticipates commencing trading under the ticker symbol “SBET” on a post-reverse split basis effective as early as tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Phythian stated, “SharpLink’s listing on Nasdaq will mark a significant milestone for us and one that serves as a testament to the determination of our team and the support of our investors. Moreover, the closing of this merger and capital raise will allow us to accelerate our expansion plans in the rapidly growing legal U.S. online sports betting market, a market that our experienced team knows well.”

