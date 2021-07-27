checkAd

VYNE Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on August 12, 2021, before the market opens. VYNE will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details:
Thursday, August 12th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-256-3294
International: 212-231-2918
Conference ID: 21995997
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145705

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.vynetherapeutics.com after the conference call.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com

 





