Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced that Sheldon Koenig, president and chief executive officer of Esperion will participate in the upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference.

Event: BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: August 9, 2021
Format: Fireside Chat
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

ESPERION Therapeutics

ESPERION is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
corporateteam@esperion.com





