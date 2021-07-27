Ducommun to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. A general presentation will be held at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor calls scheduled throughout the day.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.