BigCommerce Invests in Becoming World's Most Powerful Platform for Global Omnichannel Commerce with Acquisition of Feedonomics

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has acquired Feedonomics in an asset purchase transaction. As a full-service data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps mid-market and enterprise merchants succeed on hundreds of advertising channels and marketplaces by ingesting, unifying, enhancing, and syndicating product data, and then syncing the resulting order data back into existing systems to streamline operations.

“This acquisition reflects our strong belief that Feedonomics offers the world’s best product feed optimization and syndication solution for merchants looking to optimize their advertising and selling via search engines, ad networks, social media sites and marketplaces. On average, these channels represent ecommerce merchants’ largest non-direct source of sales and one of the largest spending line items,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “With Feedonomics, BigCommerce merchants maximize their omnichannel sales and return on ad spend (ROAS) by connecting, transforming and enhancing their product data across hundreds of global channels. The combination catapults our ability to deliver the world’s most powerful ecommerce platform for omnichannel selling.”

In the US, ecommerce channel ad spending is expected to surpass $41 billion by the end of 2024, representing nearly 15% of all digital ad spend1. Together, BigCommerce and Feedonomics will provide merchants with the ability to seamlessly connect the dots between their back-end operations and their sales, marketing and advertising channels to drive higher ROAS, higher conversion and ultimately, higher GMV.

“Early on in our relationship with BigCommerce, we recognized the amazing synergy between our two organizations, and have found both companies to be completely aligned with respect to our visions, market approach and culture,” said Shawn Lipman, CEO at Feedonomics. “With BigCommerce servicing the critical layer of the ecommerce stack and Feedonomics providing best-in-class technology and service to list products everywhere, merchants of all sizes will be able to take advantage of our true omnichannel ecommerce offerings, to grow their businesses in an increasingly digital-first world.”