checkAd

BioVie Presents Data Supporting use of NE3107 in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease at 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

NE3107 Is the First Potentially Disease Modifying, Anti-Inflammatory Insulin Sensitizer Therapy In A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease, neurodegenerative disease and certain cancers, announced today that a poster by Christopher L Reading, PhD, BioVie’s Executive Vice President for Neuroscience Research & Development was presented at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).

Poster 55458 entitled “Rationale for an anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer in a phase 3 Alzheimer’s Disease trial” highlighted the safety profile and broad mechanism of action against features of Alzheimer’s Disease of NE3107—an oral small molecule, blood-brain permeable anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer that binds ERK. NE3017 has also been shown to selectively inhibit inflammation-driven ERK- and NFκB-stimulated inflammation without inhibiting their homeostatic functions. In prior animal studies and Phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials, NE3107 has been demonstrated to be safe and effective at reducing neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are recognized as important players in Alzheimer’s Disease pathology.

BioVie has obtained authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial of NE3107 in Alzheimer’s Disease called the NM101 study (NCT04669028). NM101 is a randomized double blind, placebo-controlled, US multicenter study of NE3107 in 316 subjects with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. In addition to conventional cognition, memory, functional, behavioral and imaging end points, NM101 will assess measures of glycemic control, brain glucose utilization and systems dysregulation. The basis for this study design was recently published in a peer-reviewed article in Neurodegenerative Disease Management (https://doi.org/10.2217/nmt-2021-0022). The study is actively recruiting and screening patients and aims to have data readout by the end of 2022.

At the AAIC this year there are literally hundreds of presentations on inflammation and Alzheimer’s disease and dozens on insulin resistance and AD.

“NE3107 is the first potentially disease modifying, anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer therapy in a phase 3 trial,” said Cuong Do, Chief Executive Officer of BioVie.   “Additionally, our NM101 study is the first randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial conducted by any company to test a disease modifying anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer therapy in subjects with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s. NE3107 has been shown to decrease the inflammatory signal transduction cascades that are known to inhibit insulin action in the brain, and to restore insulin action. NE3107 blocks the major inflammatory nodes of extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) and nuclear factor kappa B (NFkB). In addition, examples were presented to show that NE3107 preserves both ERK and NFkB homeostatic functions. We are initiating this trial with the aim of reading out the end of 2022.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioVie Presents Data Supporting use of NE3107 in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease at 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference NE3107 Is the First Potentially Disease Modifying, Anti-Inflammatory Insulin Sensitizer Therapy In A Pivotal Phase 3 TrialSANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
StorageVault Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Daily E-Commerce Revenue for Sunday, July 25, 2021
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board