Alpha Esports Announces the Launch of GamerzYouth and Entry into Minecraft

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA) (FSE:5NP) (OTC PINK:APETF) , ("Alpha" or the "Company") announces the launch of GamerzYouth, a program focusing on gaming initiatives such as esports contests, education, and live events for amateur youth gamers.

New Division to provide young amateur gamers the opportunity to compete in esports contests and allows the Company to expand its user acquisition focus into casual genres, starting with Minecraft

The Company is also excited to announce its entry into the Minecraft, one of the largest communities in gaming, which will also act as the kick-off for GamerzYouth. Alpha launched its own Minecraft server and three different minigames, where the Company will host and create different competitions for amateur youth gamers in Minecraft.

For this initiative, the Company has partnered with Gamersafer, an organization that provides world-leading identity verification technology to scale safety and fair play for esports and multiplayer gaming.

With access to the Company's Minecraft server, amateur users, 17 years of age and younger, will be able to compete in a recreational league format across the three different minigames. League play will consist of 1-2 days per week, where users will compete on the server against teams and individuals in a competitive format. As part of entry to this recreational league, users will pay a monthly or seasonal cash fee.

"We are excited to provide the opportunity for young gamers to increase their participation within esports and Minecraft is the perfect community to get this initiative started," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "As we continue to build out GamerzYouth, we believe this division will provide us with many customer acquisition opportunities, as well as additional revenue streams."

Minecraft has seen steady growth in revenue and popularity and provides the Company with access to a largely untapped userbase in the youth market that has shown significant year over year growth. In 2020, Minecraft generated $415 million revenue, an increase from $211 million in 2012. Also, in 2020 there were 132 million Minecraft monthly active users, a more than 300% increase from 40 million in 2016.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

