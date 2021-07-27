checkAd

Alpha Esports Announces the Launch of GamerzYouth and Entry into Minecraft

New Division to provide young amateur gamers the opportunity to compete in esports contests and allows the Company to expand its user acquisition focus into casual genres, starting with Minecraft

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") announces the launch of GamerzYouth, a program focusing on gaming initiatives such as esports contests, education, and live events for amateur youth gamers.

The Company is also excited to announce its entry into the Minecraft, one of the largest communities in gaming, which will also act as the kick-off for GamerzYouth. Alpha launched its own Minecraft server and three different minigames, where the Company will host and create different competitions for amateur youth gamers in Minecraft. 

For this initiative, the Company has partnered with Gamersafer, an organization that provides world-leading identity verification technology to scale safety and fair play for esports and multiplayer gaming. 

With access to the Company's Minecraft server, amateur users, 17 years of age and younger, will be able to compete in a recreational league format across the three different minigames. League play will consist of 1-2 days per week, where users will compete on the server against teams and individuals in a competitive format. As part of entry to this recreational league, users will pay a monthly or seasonal cash fee. 

"We are excited to provide the opportunity for young gamers to increase their participation within esports and Minecraft is the perfect community to get this initiative started," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "As we continue to build out GamerzYouth, we believe this division will provide us with many customer acquisition opportunities, as well as additional revenue streams."

Minecraft has seen steady growth in revenue and popularity and provides the Company with access to a largely untapped userbase in the youth market that has shown significant year over year growth. In 2020, Minecraft generated $415 million revenue, an increase from $211 million in 2012. Also, in 2020 there were 132 million Minecraft monthly active users, a more than 300% increase from 40 million in 2016. 

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc 

Contact:
Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: - media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Jonathan Anastas
Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products, and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



