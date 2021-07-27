checkAd

HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Enable Export of Psilocybin into Canada, the US and Europe

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

The Agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company whom operates a GMP compliant facility in JamaicaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FRA:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a …

The Agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company whom operates a GMP compliant facility in Jamaica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FRA:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is thrilled to announced a new agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company ("PAB"), a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Kingston, Jamaica.

PAB operates a GMP compliant facility and will be contract packing HAVN Life naturally-derived psilocybin, following the necessary protocols to allow for export from Jamaica and import into Canada, the US and Europe. Along with HAVN Life's collaboration with Hypha Wellness, a Jamaican food and psychoactive mushroom producer, this agreement further reinforces the Company's commitment to collaboration and long-term industry growth in Jamaica. Further building out this psychedelic supply chain puts HAVN Life in an excellent position to be an early mover, as markets begin to open up around the globe. The agreement will also open the door for HAVN Life to seek API designations, as well as secure further supply agreements with companies seeking high-quality and naturally derived psilocybin.

"As a new industry it is critical that there is stakeholder partnership and as such the partnership between Jamaican GMP manufacturer, P.A. Benjamins, Hypha Wellness, and HAVN Life Sciences is a step in the right direction" remarks Hon. Floyd Green, MP, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. "The sustainability of the industry will depend largely on our ability to effectively research psilocybin mushrooms and to combine Agriculture with manufacturing," he adds.

"This partnership with PAB is absolutely key for our ability to supply safe, quality-controlled psilocybin API's to researchers and patients around the globe," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "The agreement will make HAVN Life the first company in the Caribbean Community and Common Market with GMP capabilities for psilocybin-a huge step towards our goal to be at the forefront of the international psychedelic supply chain framework," he adds.

"We're excited and committed to work with HAVN Life Science and Hypha Wellness to export psilocybin, and build our research and development partnerships," says Christopher Powell, Director at P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company.

Seite 1 von 2


HAVN Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: HAVN Life Sciences. Gamechanger, durch die Kraft von Pilzen? Oder Luftnummer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Enable Export of Psilocybin into Canada, the US and Europe The Agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company whom operates a GMP compliant facility in JamaicaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FRA:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:01 UhrHAVN Life unterzeichnet Vereinbarung, um Export von Psilocybin nach Kanada, in die USA und nach Europa zu ermöglichen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21HAVN Life unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Liefervereinbarung mit Cannabis-Innovator Allied Health (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21HAVN Life Sciences unterzeichnet mit Allied Health Liefervereinbarung für Fertigprodukte
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21HAVN Life Sciences Signs Finished Goods Supply Agreement with Allied Health
Accesswire | Analysen