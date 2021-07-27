HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Enable Export of Psilocybin into Canada, the US and Europe

The Agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company whom operates a GMP compliant facility in JamaicaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FRA:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a …

The Agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company whom operates a GMP compliant facility in Jamaica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FRA:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is thrilled to announced a new agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company ("PAB"), a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Kingston, Jamaica.

PAB operates a GMP compliant facility and will be contract packing HAVN Life naturally-derived psilocybin, following the necessary protocols to allow for export from Jamaica and import into Canada, the US and Europe. Along with HAVN Life's collaboration with Hypha Wellness, a Jamaican food and psychoactive mushroom producer, this agreement further reinforces the Company's commitment to collaboration and long-term industry growth in Jamaica. Further building out this psychedelic supply chain puts HAVN Life in an excellent position to be an early mover, as markets begin to open up around the globe. The agreement will also open the door for HAVN Life to seek API designations, as well as secure further supply agreements with companies seeking high-quality and naturally derived psilocybin.

"As a new industry it is critical that there is stakeholder partnership and as such the partnership between Jamaican GMP manufacturer, P.A. Benjamins, Hypha Wellness, and HAVN Life Sciences is a step in the right direction" remarks Hon. Floyd Green, MP, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. "The sustainability of the industry will depend largely on our ability to effectively research psilocybin mushrooms and to combine Agriculture with manufacturing," he adds.

"This partnership with PAB is absolutely key for our ability to supply safe, quality-controlled psilocybin API's to researchers and patients around the globe," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "The agreement will make HAVN Life the first company in the Caribbean Community and Common Market with GMP capabilities for psilocybin-a huge step towards our goal to be at the forefront of the international psychedelic supply chain framework," he adds.

"We're excited and committed to work with HAVN Life Science and Hypha Wellness to export psilocybin, and build our research and development partnerships," says Christopher Powell, Director at P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company.