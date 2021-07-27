checkAd

SponsorsOne's Smithville Distillery - Spirits Collection Available Online from Retailer, Great American Craft Spirits

'Direct to Consumer' Spirits Market Projected to Be $24 Billion By 2026, says Bloomberg

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce our Smithville Distillery - Spirits collection can be purchased online 'Direct to Consumer' ('DTC') from Great American Craft Spirits this week at https://gacraftspirits.com

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "We are very excited to announce the release of the Smithville Distillery - Spirits collection developed in-house by Premier Beverage Consortium and to now offer it online, direct to consumer. We are looking forward to our customers' feedback on these premium spirits, including Bourbon, Whiskey, Vodka, and Gin."

Smithville Bourbon's is a proprietary blend, personally blended with the master distiller. Including our 6-year old Bourbon bottled in bond (BIB) at 100 proof; our 4-year old Bourbon; our Rye Whiskey; and our 4 Grain Whiskey, all bottled at 94 proof.

4 Corners Vodka is one of a kind: The smoothest ultra-premium small-batch vodka made with our own unique proprietary four-grain blend.

Riverview Gin will also be available online, and we have developed a unique London-style, texas botanical blend, creating one of the most distinctive gins in the world.

About Great American Craft Spirits
Dedicated to the Art of Small Batch, we are the first and only spirits, wine, and brew pavilion and monthly club solely devoted to America's greatest small-batch craft distillers, brewers, and winemakers. We work hand in hand with these incredible artisans to not only bring consumers their craft but to educate and enlighten them on what makes each of these creations so special! Join us and become a pioneer opposing the Jim's, Jack's, and Johnny's we are all too familiar with. We are located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. For more information, the following link is provided:

