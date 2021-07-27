checkAd

Adcore Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Oded Orgil as an independent director of the Company. He replaces Jason Saltzman. Mr. Saltzman will continue to act as the Company's Canadian legal counsel through the law firm Gowling WLG.

Oded Orgil is the Founder & President of 5X Capital Management, President of the Canada Israel Chamber of Commerce, and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. Mr. Orgil was previously the President & CEO of Gravitas Securities Inc. as well as the Senior Vice President of Canaccord Genuity.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, stated, "We are very pleased to announce this appointment and would like to thank Jason Saltzman for his valuable service and guidance as an Adcore board member and welcome Oded Orgil to Adcore's board. We believe Mr. Orgil's extensive executive experience and knowledge of the financial industry, combined with his passion for technology and proven track record of driving organizational development, give him perspective that will result in valuable contributions to the Company."

Mr. Orgil will also serve on a reconstituted audit committee of the Company together with Mr. Ronnie Jaegermann (Chair) and Mr. Sokhie Puar.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd, 
GM North America 		U.S. Investor Relations 
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau 
IMS Investor Relations 		Canada Investor Relations 
Virtus Advisory Group
Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 203-972-9200 Telephone: 416-644-5081
Email: martijn@adcore.com Email:jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657184/Adcore-Announces-Appointment-of-New- ...

Adcore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adcore Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Adcore Announces DTC Eligibility
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at #ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30AM EST
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Adcore Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the United States
Accesswire | Analysen