Alset EHome International Inks Agreement With Puradigm To Provide Patented Air And Surface Purification Solutions For Its EHome Communities

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Sales of Goods Agreement with Puradigm LLC ("Puradigm") to secure innovative and patented air and surface purification solutions that will be incorporated into its eco-friendly single-family home ("EHomes") communities.

Puradigm's patented purification technology produces Non-Thermal Plasma ("NTP") particles which have been shown to be effective against a wide variety of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2

Puradigm's products will be incorporated into the Group's pipeline of Alset EHomes to dramatically minimise the risk of pathogenic infections and ensure improved standards of health and wellness.

Driven by a focus on health and wellness for humanity, Puradigm is a manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe, scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's innovative and patented purifier technologies are the most validated in the market and have been shown to be effective against a wide variety of pathogens which include SARS-CoV-2 and variants, H1N1, E. coli, MRSA, Listeria, C. difficile, staph and others.

Deviating from existing disinfection technologies currently available such as chemical cleaning, UV light and vaporised hydrogen peroxide, Puradigm's unique and patented purifier technology produces NTP particles in very large quantities to actively purify both air and surfaces quickly and safely. These highly energised plasma molecules kill bacteria and viruses by piercing their cell walls, similar to a pin pricking a balloon. More importantly, Puradigm's purifiers can also be activated while people are present, with no downtime periods, chemical handling procedures, harmful residues, room clearance protocols, manpower requirements or any known adverse side effects.