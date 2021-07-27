checkAd

Alset EHome International Inks Agreement With Puradigm To Provide Patented Air And Surface Purification Solutions For Its EHome Communities

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Sales of Goods Agreement with Puradigm LLC ("Puradigm") to secure innovative and patented air and surface purification solutions that will be incorporated into its eco-friendly single-family home ("EHomes") communities.

  • Puradigm's patented purification technology produces Non-Thermal Plasma ("NTP") particles which have been shown to be effective against a wide variety of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2
  • Puradigm's products will be incorporated into the Group's pipeline of Alset EHomes to dramatically minimise the risk of pathogenic infections and ensure improved standards of health and wellness.

Driven by a focus on health and wellness for humanity, Puradigm is a manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe, scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's innovative and patented purifier technologies are the most validated in the market and have been shown to be effective against a wide variety of pathogens which include SARS-CoV-2 and variants, H1N1, E. coli, MRSA, Listeria, C. difficile, staph and others.

Deviating from existing disinfection technologies currently available such as chemical cleaning, UV light and vaporised hydrogen peroxide, Puradigm's unique and patented purifier technology produces NTP particles in very large quantities to actively purify both air and surfaces quickly and safely. These highly energised plasma molecules kill bacteria and viruses by piercing their cell walls, similar to a pin pricking a balloon. More importantly, Puradigm's purifiers can also be activated while people are present, with no downtime periods, chemical handling procedures, harmful residues, room clearance protocols, manpower requirements or any known adverse side effects.

Seite 1 von 4


Alset EHome International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alset EHome International Inks Agreement With Puradigm To Provide Patented Air And Surface Purification Solutions For Its EHome Communities BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in Connecticut
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Alset EHome International Inc. Will Begin Process To Seed Majority Owned Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - American Home REIT - with First 20+ Occupied Rental Homes
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations Across its Diversified Portfolio of Operating Subsidiaries
Accesswire | Analysen