Quotient Survey Reveals 84% of Dog and Cat Owners (18+) Believe Pet Food Will Be the Biggest Cost of Ownership Over the Next Year, Some Will Even Cook for Their Furry Friends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today released findings around the pet adoption boom fueled by the pandemic over the last year, and what it means for brands and retailers in the year ahead. In a survey of over 1,000 US cat and dog owners aged 18+, 33% noted that they adopted a pet during the pandemic. To get a significant cross-section of data, Quotient also pulled internal social and sales data revealing how consumers’ shopping habits for pet items during the pandemic had changed.

According to internal Quotient data, as people settled in to working from home with their pets, dog control products – such as bark control, harnesses, and gentle leads – saw a 113% increase in sales compared to pre-COVID. The survey shows that of the people who adopted pets during the pandemic, 52% were male and 48% were female. Furthermore, the survey revealed that Millennials (aged 24-42) were the most likely to adopt during the pandemic, with 43% contributing to the fur baby boom. While Millennials mainly adopted pets for children/other family members who had been wanting one (40%), 32% of Gen Z (aged 18-23) adopted a pet to boost their mental health.

“With the adoption of furry companions during the pandemic, we found interesting consumer purchase trends for food, gifts, treats and more,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Quotient. “These animals have already and will continue to influence consumers’ purchasing behavior long after the pandemic is over. This provides retailers and brands with the opportunity to identify and provide value for the ongoing needs of their customers—and their pets.”

As pandemic restrictions eased across the US, Quotient asked dog and cat owners what top 3 items they plan to spend the most money on for their pet over the next 12 months. To no surprise, food (84%) and medicine/veterinary care (45%) are expected to cause the biggest hole in consumers’ wallets. 44% of dog and cat owners are also planning to pamper their pooches and kitties with the intent to purchase treats. And while standard dry food/wet food reigns supreme as the pet food most commonly eaten (80%), almost 17% of respondents noted that they cook for their pet. Of those who cook for their pet, more male respondents (55%) than female respondents (45%) do this.

