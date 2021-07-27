Business Talent Group (BTG) Research Spotlights Most In-Demand Skills Fueling the Post-Pandemic Economy

Business Talent Group (BTG) , the leading marketplace for high-end independent talent, today released its fourth annual index chronicling the most sought-after independent talent skills leveraged by global companies to address their most critical projects in the current K-shaped economic recovery.

Business Talent Group’s 2021 Skills Index Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand for high-caliber independent skills has skyrocketed in a tight labor market marked by concerns of a “Great Resignation” with 40% of the global workforce considering leaving their employer in the next year, according to research from Microsoft, and a widening skills gap—that some executives predict will be a post-pandemic “skills canyon.” As companies seek to remain agile amidst a still turbulent environment, executives are tapping the growing ranks of top professionals who are choosing to work independently.

Based on an analysis of internal data from thousands of project requests initiated by BTG clients at Fortune 1000 companies and global equivalents, private equity firms, and nonprofits, key findings from the 2021 Skills Index include:

A spike in requests for talent skilled in compliance strategy and processes (+700% YOY)—BTG’s fastest growing skill for 2021—as companies fortify risk management, strengthen privacy-related initiatives, enhance digital security and fraud monitoring, and seek to manage risk for any and all eventualities

High demand for experts in B2B marketing (+450%) and channel management (+250%) to help companies rewrite their marketing and sales playbooks for the sudden shift to remote and digital channels and the trend toward omnichannel buying behavior

Increasing need for portfolio strategy (+263%) and clinical solutions (+200%) talent as life science companies seek to accelerate the drug development model, navigate an evolving regulatory environment, and adopt new technologies such as AI, decentralized clinical trials, and remote patient monitoring

A rise in requests for service operations (+233%) and shared services (+200%) expertise to streamline service models and adapt operations to meet the changing needs of both customers and employees

The continuing ascent of organizational design and workforce planning (now the third most in-demand skill overall) as companies seek to optimize resourcing amid a tight labor market

Project management and market landscape and research remain the most in-demand skills as companies seek skilled hands to drive critical workstreams and transformations and strategic minds to explore new business and product opportunities

BTG’s most in-demand and fastest growing skills are as follows: