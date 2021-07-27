checkAd

Dalrada Corporation Appoints The Hon. Bijan R. Kian, Jose Arrieta & Kyle McCollum to Its Board of Directors

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that appointed to its Board of Directors are The Honorable Bijan R. Kian, Jose Arrieta, and Kyle McCollum.

Dalrada’s CEO, Brian Bonar, states, “Dalrada is excited to report new growth with its Board of Directors that expands and accelerates the Company’s global initiatives in engineering & technology, health, and clean energy. The Hon. Bijan R. Kian, Jose Arrieta, and Kyle McCollum are known for their extensive industry experience in global trade & international security, disruptive emerging technologies, and global finance, respectively. Dalrada’s Board members are an exceptional team of world leaders who embrace and support the Company’s vision.”

Driven by passionate and dedicated people, Dalrada is a global innovation company that introduces evidence-based, disruptive products and services and spearheads innovation in areas that benefit industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company works continually to produce solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada’s scalable supply chain is effective and efficient, resulting in significant cost savings for the Company, its clients, and their customers.

THE HONORABLE BIJAN R. KIAN

Twice confirmed by the United States Senate, Bijan has served three presidents of the United States from both major political parties. Formerly, he served as a:

  • Deputy Lead on the Office of Director of National Intelligence for the Presidential Transition Team
  • Member of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States
  • Member of White House Business Council
  • Director of Foreign Investment for the State of California
  • Senior Fellow for global public policy at the United States Naval Postgraduate School
  • Member of the Board of Directors at National Defense University Foundation

The Hon. Bijan R. Kian is recognized around the world as a senior executive in global trade and international security. A graduate of the University of Brighton in 1979, he continued his education at Oxford, Harvard Kennedy School, and MIT. A Fellow at the Royal Society of Arts in the United Kingdom, he is also the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, also awarded to seven presidents of the United States.

