checkAd

Pitney Bowes Study Finds Millennials, Urban Dwellers and Office Workers are Trailblazers for Smart Lockers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today revealed a new study highlighting key trends and behaviors in smart locker usage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005457/en/

Smart locker demand and usage: a snapshot (Photo: Business Wire)

Smart locker demand and usage: a snapshot (Photo: Business Wire)

The study of 2,200 Americans conducted by Morning Consult for Pitney Bowes found millennials, urban dwellers and office workers showed strong preferences for smart lockers. With 53 percent of all respondents nervous their packages will get stolen from their doorstep and 30 percent willing to pay more for delivery to a locker, the results highlight growing demand for the smart locker as a secure, convenient, contactless alternative to doorstep delivery – particularly as workers head back to the office and are unable to receive deliveries at home.

Across all generations, the data proved millennials to be among the biggest advocates for smart lockers. One in three use or have used one, and three in four particularly like the security they provide. Seventy three percent feel good about using one as it positively impacts their carbon footprint, reducing emissions from multiple carrier journeys.

Urban dwellers also showed a preference for smart lockers, with one in four already using one. This group showed the highest levels of parcel safety concerns of all cohorts, with 73 percent wanting a more secure way for their packages to be delivered.

Concern about parcel security was revealed as a major influence on smart locker usage across the study, with one in two respondents nervous about packages being stolen from their doorsteps and 66 percent looking for a more secure way to receive their packages. The study found 49 percent of respondents don’t like others to see the packages they order, rising to 57 percent of millennials.

While 48 percent of respondents who use smart lockers use them for everyday online orders, one in four uses them for more expensive orders. Contactless delivery was cited as a preference for 54 percent of respondents.

The study also highlights the opportunity for smart lockers in the new, hybrid business environment. One in five prefer to receive packages at the workplace than at home, rising to one in three for millennials, and 67 percent of office workers say they would use a locker to pick up more expensive online orders, while many saw the advantage of lockers for wider business use:

  • 56 percent said they would use them for business-related packages or documents
  • 55 percent for business-related equipment
  • 55 percent for every day online orders
  • 54 percent for in-office package or equipment pick-up

Kerry Caylor, Vice President, SendTech Parcel and Locker Innovation, Pitney Bowes said, “Our study reveals the popularity and flexibility of smart lockers for the convenient, secure pickup of online orders and business packages, as well as for other day-to-day applications like the collection and exchange of business items and equipment. As restrictions lift and organizations reopen their workplaces, fewer workers will be at home for deliveries. Smart lockers deliver a safe, touch-free experience which is efficient for organizations and enjoyable for users.”

The study follows the launch of ParcelPoint Smart Lockers, a new suite of robust, secure contactless locker solutions recently launched by Pitney Bowes and already generating interest from key markets.

Download the Morning Consult Smart Lockers Study infographic here.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Study Finds Millennials, Urban Dwellers and Office Workers are Trailblazers for Smart Lockers Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today revealed a new study highlighting key trends and behaviors in smart locker usage. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Pitney Bowes Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Pitney Bowes Announces New and Enhanced Cross-Border Services as Parcel Volume Growth Exceeds 100% in One Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Vaccinated and Unmasked – Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Shows Pandemic’s Impact on U.S. Consumer Shopping Habits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten