Sysco Partners with SAVRpak to Change the Future of Food Delivery, Ensure Meals Stay Fresh and Crisp in Transit

Patented technology removes moisture from food containers,
ensuring takeout/delivery/curbside meals taste the same as dine-in

Exclusive partnership makes SAVRpak “freshness packs” available to
independent and local chain restaurants nationwide

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today an exclusive partnership that will deliver SAVRpak’s patented food preservation technology to independent and local chain restaurants nationwide. Through their agreement, Sysco will add SAVRpak “freshness packs” to its Cutting Edge Solutions platform, making this technology immediately available to order.

Developed by an aerospace engineer, SAVRpak is a frozen, peel-and-stick patch that removes moisture from the air of a food container, thereby keeping it away from the meal and ensuring hot and cold food stays fresh and crisp in transit.

“We are very excited to offer SAVRpak to Sysco’s customers through the Cutting Edge Solutions platform,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Takeout meals will continue to be an important offering for restaurants and this new technology will support our customers’ success by ensuring that meals provided through takeout, delivery or curbside travel well and taste the same as dine-in.”

SAVRpak’s paper and plant-based solution uses no chemicals and is expected to receive its biodegradable certification later this year. SAVRpak was named the winner of the 2021 P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge and Best Sustainable Packaging in the 2021 World Food Innovation Awards.

“The partnership with Sysco is a gamechanger for SAVRpak,” said Greg Maselli, co-founder and co-CEO of SAVRpak. “Sysco’s unparalleled distribution network will help us get our food preservation technology into the hands of restaurant operators around the country and change the way they serve takeout and delivery food.”

For further information on SAVRpak, please contact your local Sysco sales consultant or the SAVRpak national broker representative of Key Impact Sales.

Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions is a platform that connects Sysco customers with innovative products sourced from best-in-class suppliers at the forefront of innovation. To learn more about SAVRpak through Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions, click here. To learn more about Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions products, click here. To become a new customer visit sysco.com.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media contact:
Shannon Mutschler
shannon.mutschler@sysco.com





