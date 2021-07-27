Cyclo Therapeutics Commences Commercial-Scale Manufacturing for Trappsol Cyclo

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that it has commenced the commercial-scale production of batches of Trappsol Cyclo, the Company’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin.

“Cyclo Therapeutics’ robust, scalable and validated manufacturing process has been a cornerstone of our capabilities and enables us to move forward with all of our patient treatment programs,” said Jeffrey L. Tate, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Quality Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics. “The production of our first commercial-scale cGMP batches of Trappsol Cyclo allows us to execute on the necessary Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls (CMC) section required by the FDA, and other regulatory authorities, for potential approval and commercialization. Additionally, the resulting drug product inventory will be used to support TransportNPC, our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, an upcoming Phase 2 study for our Alzheimer’s disease asset, and our active compassionate use program.”

Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin and has an affinity for cholesterol. In multiple clinical studies, Trappsol Cyclo has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Unlike other clinical programs with hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, the TransportNPC trial uses an intravenous route of administration that supports the ability of the drug to reach major peripheral organs, clear cholesterol from cells peripherally and centrally, effectively target a range of CNS biomarkers and underpin neurologic outcomes as demonstrated in the Company’s current data from its completed and ongoing studies.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and the tremendous effort to advance Cyclo Therapeutics to this stage of commercial-scale manufacturing for Trappsol Cyclo. This milestone brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal of providing patients, families and caregivers with hope and a potential treatment option for two diseases with significant unmet need,” added N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.