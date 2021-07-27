checkAd

NETSCOUT Launches Industry-First Smart Edge Monitoring Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:05  |  33   |   |   

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today introduced NETSCOUT Smart Edge Monitoring to give IT teams complete visibility and insights to assure the highest-quality end-user experience in any network or application regardless of where employees perform their job. By reimagining service assurance for the hybrid enterprise, NETSCOUT is the first to introduce an entirely new, patent-pending architecture that combines smart data analytics with synthetic transaction testing to deliver visibility and support for the end-user experience whether working at home, business offices, or remote locations.

“IT organizations face big decisions in managing and advancing their networks and management approaches, which became even more urgent, during the pandemic on multiple fronts – from operations to optimization, from resolution to readiness, and from core and cloud to edge and client,” stated Mark Leary, research director, network analytics, IDC. “To address the next normal in network management, ITOps needs to be able to diagnose whether applications, clients, services, or network infrastructure are causing performance problems. Here, it is vital to pinpoint and resolve service degradation issues across any domain rapidly and accurately.”

Smart Edge Monitoring overcomes one of IT’s biggest challenges in problem identification and resolution in complex, multi-vendor environments. Through integrated analysis, the solution quickly understands what the end-user experience is and exactly why issues are occurring. As a result, this unique solution drives significant reductions in time-to-resolution for any application issue, including SaaS, UCaaS, VoIP, video, and data.

Enterprise organizations all have remote locations representing an edge in their network - manufacturing, banking, and retail have factories, branches, and stores - many of which have gaps in visibility when problems occur. Smart Edge Monitoring closes those gaps with flexible, cost-effective alternatives to get the proper analysis in the right edge location for improved end-user experience and problem resolution.

The value of combining the synthetic testing and packet analysis in Smart Edge Monitoring is that emerging problems are detected as early as possible, so IT teams can quickly discover the reason why and pinpoint where they are happening. Although historically, siloed tools might have provided one or the other analysis, Smart Edge Monitoring merges them with integrated analysis and logical workflows that dramatically reduce end-user impact and the time required to solve complex issues. Example use-cases include:

Seite 1 von 3


Netscout Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETSCOUT Launches Industry-First Smart Edge Monitoring Solution NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today introduced NETSCOUT Smart Edge Monitoring to give IT teams complete visibility and insights to assure the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21NETSCOUT to Report Q1 FY’22 Financial Results on July 29th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten