checkAd

Clinical Utility of ALK Fusion Detection by Liquid Biopsy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the publication of a paper in the journal Lung Cancer, titled "Clinical Utility of Next-Generation Sequencing-Based ctDNA Testing for Common and Novel ALK Fusions". The study, jointly published by Resolution Bioscience (now a part of Agilent) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), describes the use of plasma ctDNA NGS to detect novel anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) fusions, and to serially monitor the development of mechanisms of resistance in response to targeted therapy.

The development of drugs that target ALK fusions represented a crucial milestone in the advent of precision oncology; ALK fusions have been reported in approximately 5% of patients with NSCLC1. The use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to detect ALK fusions is an emerging alternative to tissue-based methodologies such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and tissue-based NGS. Compared to tissue tests, liquid biopsy has the advantage of not requiring an invasive tissue biopsy, having a significantly shorter turnaround time, and allowing for serial testing that can track tumor response and detect tumor evolution2,3.

Katharine Knobil, M.D., chief medical officer at Agilent Technologies, discussed the importance of the findings. “A number of targeted drugs now exist for the treatment of patients with ALK fusions. However, detecting ALK fusions using liquid biopsy is challenging,” Knobil said. “This paper demonstrates the capability of the Resolution platform to detect ALK fusions from the blood of patients with NSCLC in a non-invasive and timely manner. Most importantly, it was able to demonstrate clinical benefit by guiding patients to positive clinical responses.”

Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, co-director of the Thoracic Liquid Biopsy Program at MSK, remarked, “As a continuation of our multiyear collaboration with Resolution Bioscience, this study provides further evidence for the clinical utility of liquid biopsy, here with a focus on ALK fusion detection, for which there is limited data. In addition to detecting common EML4-ALK fusions, liquid biopsy was also able to detect resistance mechanisms like MET amplifications and discover novel fusion partners, including a patient with a PON1-ALK fusion. This patient was treated with alectinib based on the liquid biopsy result and had a durable response.”

Seite 1 von 3


Agilent Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clinical Utility of ALK Fusion Detection by Liquid Biopsy Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the publication of a paper in the journal Lung Cancer, titled "Clinical Utility of Next-Generation Sequencing-Based ctDNA Testing for Common and Novel ALK Fusions". The study, jointly published by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Agilent Technologies Celebrates More than 20 Years of Sustainable Progress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Agilent to Webcast Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Presentation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Agilent PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx Expands CE-IVD mark in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Agilent Announces Optimized and Verified Method for Testing Over 100 PFAS Compounds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Resolution Bioscience (a part of Agilent) Investigated Acquired Resistance to KRAS G12C Inhibition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten