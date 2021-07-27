checkAd

Peridot Reminds Shareholders to Vote by 11 59 p.m. ET on August 4, 2021 to Approve Business Combination with Li-Cycle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of Peridot’s proposed business combination with Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”), North America’s leading lithium-ion battery resource recycling company, and the related proposals to be voted upon at Peridot’s extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005365/en/

The extraordinary general meeting of Peridot’s shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format and physically at 2229 San Felipe Street, Suite 1450, Houston, Texas 77019 on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m Eastern Time). Peridot strongly recommends that shareholders attend the meeting virtually. In order to attend the meeting virtually, shareholders must pre-register at https://www.cstproxy.com/peridotspac/sm2021. Peridot’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of May 27, 2021 (the “Record Date”) should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2021.

It remains important that all holders who owned Peridot’s shares as of May 27, 2021 – even if they have since sold their shares – vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2021 to ensure the deal proceeds in a timely manner.

We recommend that you vote your shares online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. More information on how to vote can be found at https://li-cycle.com/merger-vote/

or, if you hold in street name, by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. If you did not receive or have misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote.

Holders of Peridot’s shares who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the extraordinary general meeting may contact Peridot’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or by email at PDAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

ABOUT LI-CYCLE CORP.

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Seite 1 von 4
Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peridot Reminds Shareholders to Vote by 11 59 p.m. ET on August 4, 2021 to Approve Business Combination with Li-Cycle Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of Peridot’s proposed business combination …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Li-Cycle Announces Partnership with Univar Solutions OnSite Services to Provide Comprehensive Lithium-ion Battery Environmental Services and Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Li-Cycle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Li-Cycle and Helbiz Partner to Advance Battery Recycling in Micro-Mobility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Li-Cycle to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten