Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of Peridot’s proposed business combination with Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”), North America’s leading lithium-ion battery resource recycling company, and the related proposals to be voted upon at Peridot’s extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2021.

The extraordinary general meeting of Peridot’s shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format and physically at 2229 San Felipe Street, Suite 1450, Houston, Texas 77019 on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m Eastern Time). Peridot strongly recommends that shareholders attend the meeting virtually. In order to attend the meeting virtually, shareholders must pre-register at https://www.cstproxy.com/peridotspac/sm2021. Peridot’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of May 27, 2021 (the “Record Date”) should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2021.

It remains important that all holders who owned Peridot’s shares as of May 27, 2021 – even if they have since sold their shares – vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2021 to ensure the deal proceeds in a timely manner.

We recommend that you vote your shares online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. More information on how to vote can be found at https://li-cycle.com/merger-vote/

or, if you hold in street name, by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. If you did not receive or have misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote.

Holders of Peridot’s shares who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the extraordinary general meeting may contact Peridot’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or by email at PDAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

ABOUT LI-CYCLE CORP.

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.