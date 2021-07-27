Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Hendrickson

“We are excited to partner with Hendrickson, a global leader in heavy-duty suspensions,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “We look forward to creating an enjoyable experience for the Destination’s visitors to provide Hendrickson with an opportunity to reach a massive audience. In addition, we are pleased to add Hendrickson to our high-quality portfolio of sponsors and look forward to continuing to build out this division to drive additional revenue for our organization.”

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), is pleased to announce an exciting multi-year sponsorship agreement with Hendrickson, a subsidiary of The Boler Company and leading global manufacturer and supplier of commercial transportation products. Per terms of the partnership, Hendrickson will become a proud sponsor of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls and will be entitled to signage inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The sponsorship also entitles Hendrickson to become an official partner of the Highway 77 Music Festival set to take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Highway 77 Music Festival is one of the biggest country music concerts of the summer, featuring Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr and more. Hendrickson’s brand will appear on the scoreboard throughout the event and the company will have a dedicated recruiting booth located in Activation Village.

Perry Bahr, Vice President & General Manager at Hendrickson, stated, “Hendrickson is proud to partner with the Hall of Fame Village. We are looking forward to the continued growth of this landmark destination and all that it offers the community and sports fans everywhere.”

HOFV continues to carry out its commitment to partnering with world-class brands, welcoming Hendrickson to a roster of sponsors that also includes Johnson Controls, Constellation Energy, Pepsi, American Standard, Republic Services, Blue Technologies, Minute Men and others.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.