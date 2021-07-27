checkAd

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Hendrickson

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), is pleased to announce an exciting multi-year sponsorship agreement with Hendrickson, a subsidiary of The Boler Company and leading global manufacturer and supplier of commercial transportation products. Per terms of the partnership, Hendrickson will become a proud sponsor of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls and will be entitled to signage inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with Hendrickson, a global leader in heavy-duty suspensions,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “We look forward to creating an enjoyable experience for the Destination’s visitors to provide Hendrickson with an opportunity to reach a massive audience. In addition, we are pleased to add Hendrickson to our high-quality portfolio of sponsors and look forward to continuing to build out this division to drive additional revenue for our organization.”

The sponsorship also entitles Hendrickson to become an official partner of the Highway 77 Music Festival set to take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Highway 77 Music Festival is one of the biggest country music concerts of the summer, featuring Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr and more. Hendrickson’s brand will appear on the scoreboard throughout the event and the company will have a dedicated recruiting booth located in Activation Village.

Perry Bahr, Vice President & General Manager at Hendrickson, stated, “Hendrickson is proud to partner with the Hall of Fame Village. We are looking forward to the continued growth of this landmark destination and all that it offers the community and sports fans everywhere.”

HOFV continues to carry out its commitment to partnering with world-class brands, welcoming Hendrickson to a roster of sponsors that also includes Johnson Controls, Constellation Energy, Pepsi, American Standard, Republic Services, Blue Technologies, Minute Men and others.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Hendrickson Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Front Office Staff for the Hall Of Fantasy League’s Inaugural Season
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Groundbreaking Health Initiative in Partnership with NFL Alumni Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21 Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Return of NFL Alumni Academy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners With Venuetize to Develop HOFV-Dedicated App
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with Esports Entertainment Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GPAQ, HOFV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Initiative to Support Cleveland Clinic Children’s Music Therapy Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten